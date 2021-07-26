AGCO’s Precision Ag Line (PAL) is designed to streamline support services for farming customers using AGCO solutions with mixed-fleet operations. The service easily connects customers with precision ag experts via phone or text message. PAL is being piloted now with several North American dealers with plans for expansion in 2021 and 2022.

AGCO Corporation, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced the pilot of its Precision Ag Line (PAL) program, a tool designed to streamline support services for farming customers using AGCO solutions with mixed-fleet operations.

PAL makes precision farming expertise available to farmers using products from widely-used AGCO brands such as Challenger, Fendt, Gleaner, Massey Ferguson and Precision Planting, even when those products are used in conjunction with equipment from other manufacturers. The result is more efficient solutions that lead to satisfied customers and improved farming outcomes, according to AGCO.

"Precision farming techniques can become complicated, especially when products from multiple manufacturers are used to accomplish them," said Cody Light, field execution manager of AGCO's Fuse division.

"PAL puts farmers in direct touch with our technical experts who are very experienced at aligning disparate systems into effective processes. This program is directly aimed at ensuring our customers have the best farming outcomes and exceptional customer experiences with our products along the way."

PAL leverages the AgriSync platform to ensure a seamless experience for farmers, dealers and AGCO's technicians. The tool aligns with the dealer's current support system — usually an existing customer service number — to streamline access to the service. Customers of participating AGCO dealers simply call or text a familiar number to speak with product and technical experts at the dealership or AGCO itself for immediate assistance from some of the industry's most capable precision ag specialists.

PAL currently is being piloted with several members of AGCO's North American dealership network. Experiences so far have been very positive and helpful to its ongoing development, according to the company. The company plans to expand the program to additional locations in 2021 and 2022.

