    AGCO's Acceleration Center in Scottsdale Is Open for Business

    Thu January 04, 2024 - West Edition
    AGCO


    Photo courtesy of AGCO

    AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, is investing to attract more talent across key product development disciplines to deliver new, value-added precision ag technologies for all farmers, regardless of the equipment brands used in their operation.

    In Scottsdale, Ariz., the company has opened an acceleration center dedicated to software and electronics development in the areas of autonomy, precision ag, artificial intelligence and digital products.

    "The Phoenix metro area and nearby universities with thousands of engineering students create an environment rich with tech talent," said Seth Crawford, senior vice president and general manager, Precision Ag & Digital. "With more than 27 million acres of farmland and a year-round operating climate, Arizona also provides a great backdrop to continue putting farmers at the center of everything we do. AGCO is excited to attract more of the brightest minds helping us build our tech stack and advance agriculture."

    "The AGCO Acceleration Center aligns perfectly with our core values by advancing technology to drive responsible environmental stewardship," said Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega. "Welcome to Scottsdale!"

    The acceleration center is located at SkySong Innovation Campus, which is an extension of Arizona State University (ASU) since 2003. SkySong supports the launch of startups and inventions in partnership with ASU researchers.

    "AGCO encapsulates the roots of Greater Phoenix's agriculture history with the tech-driven economy of the region's present and future," said Greater Phoenix Economic Council President and CEO Chris Camacho. "We are excited to see the novel innovation that will come from its acceleration center at SkySong."

    This is AGCO's second acceleration center affiliated with a university; AGCO's acceleration center on the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana campus opened in 2018 and helps nurture tech talent within undergraduate and graduate student populations.

    For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




