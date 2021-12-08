AGCO’s Robert Crain, SVP, customer experience, addresses attendees at AEM’s annual conference on Nov. 11, 2021. Crain was elected to serve as chair of the association’s board of directors in 2022, a year which will see tremendous activity as industries build momentum during North America’s economic recovery.

AGCO Corporation, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, congratulated Robert Crain, SVP customer experience, and Bill Hurley, VP distribution, on their election to key leadership positions within the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

Crain was elected to serve as chair of the association's board of directors and Hurley was elected as vice chair of AEM's Agriculture Equipment Sector Board. Both terms will begin in January and extend through 2022.

AEM is North America's leading organization for advancing construction and agriculture equipment manufacturers and their value chain partners in the global marketplace. The association provides representation and advocacy for manufacturers' concerns and highlights their role in equipping communities across North America with well-paying jobs and the equipment needed to compete in the global community.

AEM works to accelerate economic growth, enable members to make highly informed business decisions, and promote safe and efficient operations.

"I'm sincerely honored to serve as AEM's chair in 2022," said Robert Crain. "The challenges facing our economy today are significant, and AEM stands ready to represent the needs and concerns of our industries and workers. We will work tirelessly to assist the country's leaders in their efforts to rebuild our industrial and rural infrastructure and ensure that the world's best workforce is equipped with the skills and operations needed for bright and secure futures."

Bill Hurley will be focused on the agriculture equipment manufacturing issues that impact AGCO's award-winning brands.

"The last two years have underscored the tremendous importance of this country's food producers and the industries that support them," said Hurley. "Our primary goals will be to ensure that we're enabling the critical systems required at all levels, such as robust supply chains, flexible transportation and shipping, and innovative educational and training programs."

AEM's history includes more than 125 years of building momentum for the off-road equipment manufacturing industries through united advocacy initiatives and global resources and opportunities to help its member companies build industry competitiveness. Member companies work together for the advancement of its industries and public needs at state, national, provincial, and international levels.

