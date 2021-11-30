LafargeHolcim in the United States announced the acquisition of the Utelite Corporation in Coalville, Utah, a leading producer of expanded shale lightweight aggregates. This acquisition strengthens the company's aggregate position in the Mountain Region, which includes aggregate operations in the Denver, Phoenix and Las Vegas metro areas.

"For many years, Utah has been a dynamic and growing market, and the Utelite Corporation has been part of this growth," said Jay Moreau, CEO of US Aggregates & Construction Materials. "We're pleased to welcome the Utelite employees to our family and look forward to their experience and bench strength reinforcing our aggregates operations in the area."

Founded in 1962, Utelite's more than 40 employees serve customers across Western United States and Western Canada. The operation has more than 60 years of proven and probable reserves.

The company will become part of LafargeHolcim's Aggregate Industries Mountain Region.

