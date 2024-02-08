Photo courtesy of Nor’East Equipment Services Joe Collazo is president and founder of Nor’East Equipment.

Joe Collazo, a name that has been well known and respected for many years in the New England aggregate equipment market, is excited to let aggregate producers and recyclers know that he has made the decision to step out on his own and to start his own company, Nor'East Equipment Services.

Collazo, who is president and founder of Nor'East Equipment Services, is particularly excited about representing R.D. Olson as he has supported the product for several years. "Since I got started in this business I have been around the RD Olson / CEC product and I'm glad we can continue to support my old and new customers in this new endeavor."

"The R.D. Olson product which, was built for CEC and had a great reputation as an overbuilt work horse brand of aggregate equipment that was reliable and easily serviced," Collazo said. "There are still many CEC plants, such as the old Road Runner series that are still operating all across New England. Most of the years that CEC sold and marketed aggregate equipment, R.D. Olson was actually their manufacturer."

R.D. Olson, who has been an OEM exclusive fabricator of portable and stationary rock crushing, screening and conveying equipment, has portable plants that are available in both tracked and wheeled models, and its machines come in a range of sizes suitable for the owner/operator on up to commercial plants. Crushing plants include impact crushers, cone crushers and jaw crushers, and R.D. Olson also produces feeder plants, wash plants and rock wood separators.

The past 20 years of experience have prepared Collazo well for his next chapter in life. He has worked in every department at his previous employers from parts to service, sales and, most recently, in sales management. He has had hands-on experience servicing and selling excavators and other earthmoving equipment, several brands of crushing and screening products, composting equipment and even hydraulic hammers, making him well-equipped to further grow and diversify his new dealership as time progresses.

For more information, visit www.noreastequip.com. CEG

