    AgLaunch, Ag Ventures Alliance Introduce AgTech Innovation Connection to Support Early-Stage AgTech Startups

    AgLaunch and Ag Ventures Alliance introduce AgTech Innovation Connection to support early-stage AgTech startups. The program offers resources in IP, marketing, HR, fundraising, and more, as well as access to mentoring and exclusive opportunities like webinars and accelerator programs. Entrepreneurs can join to be part of a community shaping the future of agriculture.

    Wed December 04, 2024 - National Edition
    AgLaunch


    AgLaunch and Ag Ventures Alliance (AgVA), partners in driving farmer-centric AgTech innovation, have launched AgTech Innovation Connection, a series of regular virtual meetups for supporting early-stage AgTech startups.

    This joint venture is designed to help founders and entrepreneurs grow their businesses through access to practical resources, industry expertise and a strong network of AgTech professionals.

    AgTech Innovation Connection gives startups a curated suite of resources addressing the key challenges facing emerging AgTech businesses, including:

    • Intellectual Property: Guidance on protecting and managing innovations.
    • Marketing & Branding: Insights into building a brand that connects with the agricultural market.
    • Talent Strategies & Fractional HR: Flexible HR support for attracting and retaining top talent.
    • Grant Writing & Fundraising: Resources for securing non-dilutive and dilutive capital.
    • Company Structure: Advice on setting up a sustainable business framework.
    • 1:1 Mentoring: Access to experienced mentors for personalized guidance.

    The program includes exclusive information on opportunities like specialized webinars, industry bootcamps and the AgLaunch365 accelerator program.

    Through AgLaunch365, startups receive hands-on support, connections to industry leaders, and opportunities to conduct follow-on farm trials that allow for real-world application and validation of their products and services.

    AgTech Innovation Connection invites founders of early-stage AgTech startups and established companies interested in the latest innovations to request to join here. By joining, members become part of a vibrant community shaping the future of agriculture.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




