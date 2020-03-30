Al Anderson named Peterson's New Vice President of Sales & Marketing

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Al Anderson named Peterson's New Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Mon March 30, 2020 - National Edition
Peterson Manufacturing


Al Anderson
Al Anderson

Peterson Manufacturing announced that Al Anderson has been named the company's new vice president of sales and marketing, effective April 1, 2020.

Most recently Anderson was director of fleet business development of CIMC Intermodal Equipment headquartered in South Gate, Calif. Prior to that he was corporate director of heavy duty sales ofPeterson and helped launch the company's PetersonPULSE intelligent trailer system.

Anderson is a highly experienced sales professional with a distinguished career in the transportation/trucking/railroad industry. His previous stops include serving as national sales manager of Bose Corporation; director of national fleet accounts of JOST International; and national accounts manager of Consolidated Metco.

"Peterson is pleased to have Al back on the team. His involvement was crucial during the launch of our PetersonPULSE intelligent trailer system. We expect his energy, passion and industry knowledge to be key as he leads our sales and marketing teams to even greater success," added Don Armacost, CEO and President, Peterson Manufacturing.

In addition to his extensive professional experience, Anderson is widely recognized for his active leadership roles in many industry associations.

For six years he chaired the Associates Group of the American Trucking Association's 2,300-member Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC), receiving their Recognized Associate Award and their coveted Silver Spark Plug Award––trucking's highest honor recognizing outstanding contributions to the industry.

Anderson also is a past board member of the Truckload Carriers Association and is a Trustee of TCA's Scholarship Fund.

"I couldn't be happier to be re-joining Peterson," Anderson said. "Our product line is second to none. The PM and Maxi-Seal brands mark some of the best safety technology ever designed for our industry. In my entire career in commercial transportation, Peterson's are the only products I've never found a problem with! I'm particularly excited to drive the go-to-market strategy for our new PetersonPULSE intelligent trailer system. I look forward to working with our great sales and marketing team to keep solutions on the move to our customers."

Anderson will head a sales and marketing force more than 120 strong –– including inside sales reps, customer support staff, marketing specialists, field sales & services personnel, and manufacturers' reps.

For more information, visit www.pmlights.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Peterson Manufacturing