Al Anderson named Peterson's New Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Al Anderson

Peterson Manufacturing announced that Al Anderson has been named the company's new vice president of sales and marketing, effective April 1, 2020.

Most recently Anderson was director of fleet business development of CIMC Intermodal Equipment headquartered in South Gate, Calif. Prior to that he was corporate director of heavy duty sales ofPeterson and helped launch the company's PetersonPULSE intelligent trailer system.

Anderson is a highly experienced sales professional with a distinguished career in the transportation/trucking/railroad industry. His previous stops include serving as national sales manager of Bose Corporation; director of national fleet accounts of JOST International; and national accounts manager of Consolidated Metco.

"Peterson is pleased to have Al back on the team. His involvement was crucial during the launch of our PetersonPULSE intelligent trailer system. We expect his energy, passion and industry knowledge to be key as he leads our sales and marketing teams to even greater success," added Don Armacost, CEO and President, Peterson Manufacturing.

In addition to his extensive professional experience, Anderson is widely recognized for his active leadership roles in many industry associations.

For six years he chaired the Associates Group of the American Trucking Association's 2,300-member Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC), receiving their Recognized Associate Award and their coveted Silver Spark Plug Award––trucking's highest honor recognizing outstanding contributions to the industry.

Anderson also is a past board member of the Truckload Carriers Association and is a Trustee of TCA's Scholarship Fund.

"I couldn't be happier to be re-joining Peterson," Anderson said. "Our product line is second to none. The PM and Maxi-Seal brands mark some of the best safety technology ever designed for our industry. In my entire career in commercial transportation, Peterson's are the only products I've never found a problem with! I'm particularly excited to drive the go-to-market strategy for our new PetersonPULSE intelligent trailer system. I look forward to working with our great sales and marketing team to keep solutions on the move to our customers."

Anderson will head a sales and marketing force more than 120 strong –– including inside sales reps, customer support staff, marketing specialists, field sales & services personnel, and manufacturers' reps.

For more information, visit www.pmlights.com.