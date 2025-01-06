List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Alabama AGC Announces 2025 Board of Directors

    Alabama AGC announces its 2025 Board of Directors, including Greer Walker as president. The committee aims to uphold the interests of Alabama's construction industry, with members like Mike Scarborough, Hastings Sykes, Chad Ammons, and Mac Caddell leading the way. Greer's leadership is anticipated to bring positive energy to the association.

    Mon January 06, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Alabama AGC


    Alabama AGC logo

    The leadership of Alabama AGC welcomes its new board members and officers for 2025. These individuals bring construction professionals and related industries together to safeguard the interests and integrity of Alabama's construction industry.

    The Alabama AGC 2025 Executive Committee is as follows:

    • Greer Walker of Wiregrass Construction Co. Inc. in Huntsville is the new statewide president;
    • Mike Scarborough of Rabren General Contractors Inc. of Auburn serves as vice president;
    • Hasting Sykes with Sykes Weaver General Contractors in Birmingham serves as second vice president;
    • Chad Ammons of Ammons & Blackmon LLC of Mobile is treasurer; and
    • Mac Caddell of Caddell Construction Co. (DE) LLC in Montgomery serves as chairman of the board.

    "We look forward to having Greer lead our organization. He has been selfless with his commitment to Alabama AGC and the energy he will bring to the association will be welcomed by all of our members," said Billy Norrell

    "The board will ensure the decisions and policies it considers benefit all AGC member companies and the state's construction industry."

    "I'm very excited to take the reins at Alabama AGC. Many thanks to my colleagues on the executive committee, the board of directors and my Rabren General Contractors family for allowing me to participate in this great opportunity. I look forward to a great year ahead," said Scarborough.

    Alabama AGC is excited to welcome a true representation of the statewide construction industry to the board for another year.

    "I'm grateful for this opportunity to join the leaders in our industry and join the executive committee of Alabama AGC. Our statewide organization truly represents the best in Alabama‘s construction industry, and I'm honored to play a small part," said Ammons.




    Alabama Alabama Associated General Contractors Business News