Alabama AGC Celebrates 40 Under 40 in Construction Winners

Mon October 26, 2020 - Southeast Edition
Alabama AGC

Individuals throughout the state of Alabama — from project managers and engineers to accountants and safety managers — make up the 2020 Class of AGC 40 Under 40.
Alabama AGC hosted its 2020 Centennial Concert in downtown Birmingham at Iron City on Oct. 8 as an ongoing part of its centennial celebration.

This year's event commemorated the milestones Alabama AGC has reached over the past 100 years, as well as honored this year's 40 Under 40 in Construction winners.

To celebrate, Alabama AGC wrapped the event by offering a free concert for all members and their families with The Yacht Rock Revue as the main headliner.

Since Jan. 1, 1920, Alabama AGC's leadership and staff have worked to improve the quality of construction and protect the public interest through a full range of services and advocacy. With a strong focus on membership, Alabama AGC offers a series of awards and ceremonies each year for members and companies who demonstrate an incredibly high level of leadership, professional excellence and commitment to the construction industry.

The future of the industry depends on these individuals, and many others like them, who are committed to their careers, companies and communities.

Alabama AGC is proud to have these individuals represent the outstanding firms that comprise its membership.

Harris Wilson, Alabama AGC President, said "What an honor to be able to welcome these young men and women into our third group of the best and brightest in Alabama construction. We are thrilled to recognize their accomplishments."

For more information, visit ​www.alagc.org.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

