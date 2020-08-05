Alabama AGC Donates High Tech Simulator to Local Skills Trade Academy

AGC committed $100,000 to buying equipment, including the simulator, and wrote the grant as part of the ongoing relationship with RC3.

Alabama Associated General Contractors, Alabama AGC, is helping pave the way for the construction industry's future.

In 2019, Alabama AGC held a significant role in launching the Hoover city school system's Skills Trade Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center (RC3), a program designed to advance youth education and fill worker shortages in the construction industry.

Alabama AGC worked with the Hoover School System for more than two years to start the skills trade program.

In the month of July, Alabama AGC purchased and donated one of two virtual reality simulators to RC3. The simulators help train individuals to operate construction equipment and handle any situation confidently and safely.

The second simulator was purchased through a grant provided by the Alabama Craft Training Board — a state board that provides funding for craft training in Alabama.

Alabama AGC drafted the bill that was ultimately passed by the Alabama legislature to create this board.

On July 29, Tractor Equipment Company delivered the two virtual reality simulators to the Riverchase Career Connection Center. Kumatsu Worksite Virtual Reality Simulators use the latest virtual technology, paired with near real-time machine controls, to offer the highest quality training experience at an affordable price. The advanced technology caters to the needs and learning styles of the operator, while allowing them to see, hear and perform real tasks in a controlled environment, all while assessing the operator's skill level.

Bill Caton, chief operating officer, said "The simulators are the latest step in AGC's effort to provide construction students at RC3 the best educational opportunity available within our challenging and rewarding industry. Our contractors have been directly involved in every step of development for the program, from conception to funding to design of the instructional environment."

For more information, visit ​https://www.alagc.org.