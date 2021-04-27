Alabama AGC hosted its annual BUILDSouth Awards Ceremony on April 22 at the Club in Birmingham. The event recognized outstanding projects from the previous year as well as leading companies and individuals who have made a significant impact within the state and industry.

Awards were given to those who produced exceptional work in categories such as work force development, community development, safety, building construction, highway construction and more. Alabama AGC also acknowledged those who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to AGC with the Legacy Award for Over 50 Years of Service to AGC and the impact and dedication to Alabama AGC.

The 2021 Alabama AGC officers also were announced at the event. The following individuals will serve as AGC officers:

Mark Henry of Marathon Electrical Contractors as president

Evans Dunn of Dunn Construction Co. Inc. as vice president

Rob Middleton of Rob Middleton Construction LLC. as 2nd vice president

Matt Rabren of Rabren General Contractors Inc. as treasurer

Harris Wilson of Russo Corp. as chairman of the board.

In addition, Zack Young of GTEC will serve as the state associate board president while Charlie Vines of Vulcan Materials Company will serve as the state associate board vice president.

The event was previously planned for Jan. 14 but was rescheduled in light of COVID-19. As the top representative organization of the construction industry in the state, Alabama AGC took a leading role in ensuring the construction industry was deemed "essential" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By promoting "COVID-19 Recommended Practices for Construction Jobsites", Alabama AGC helped those within the construction industry be able to continue working safely. Through careful planning and willingness to adapt, the chapter was able to safely provide members and industry partners with a variety of events including the BUILDSouth Awards.

Today's top stories