    Alabama AGC Sees Record Attendance at its Annual Convention

    Thu June 20, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Alabama AGC


    The 2024 Alabama AGC convention attracted the largest turnout to date with more than 500 attendees assembling on the Gulf Coast.
    Photo courtesy of Alabama AGC
    The 2024 Alabama AGC convention attracted the largest turnout to date with more than 500 attendees assembling on the Gulf Coast.
    The session also included a presentation by the Auburn University McWhorter School of Building Science Student AGC Chapter, detailing the chapter's activities.   (Photo courtesy of Alabama AGC)

    The Alabama Associated General Contractors hosted its 40th Annual Convention on June 13-16 in Sandestin, Fla., at the Sandestin Hotel.

    The 2024 Alabama AGC convention attracted the largest turnout to date with more than 500 attendees assembling on the Gulf Coast. The three-day event provides a platform for members to engage in industry networking, discuss construction-related legislation and access educational resources.

    Guests had the opportunity to hear from headliner speaker Will Ainsworth, the Lieutenant Governor for the State of Alabama, and Caroleene Dobson, a candidate for the Second Congressional District. Tom Brown, national president of the AGC of America from the San Diego, California chapter, offered members and prospective members an insight into the promising future of AGC of America. Brown emphasized the future landscape of the industry's workforce and the members' endeavors to expand and strengthen the construction industry.

    "We are so proud of our Alabama AGC family and the support they show at this event year after year," said Billy Norrell, CEO of Alabama AGC. "We are seeing the next generation of leaders emerge as young families within our member companies attend in record numbers, bringing their children to join in the AGC way of doing things. The number of participants at this year's event is living proof that the health of our organization is extremely strong and only growing."

    Photo courtesy of Alabama AGC

    The general session encompassed a legislative update presented by Trace Zarr, Alabama AGC's central section manager and lobbyist. Paxton Heath, representing Morgan Stanley, addressed retirement changes in the Secure 2.0 Act and the Alabama AGC 401(k) Multiple Employer Plan. Rich Jones from YouTurn Health presented the significance of mental health support within the workplace. The session also included a presentation by the Auburn University McWhorter School of Building Science Student AGC Chapter, detailing the chapter's activities.

    Members and their families enjoyed fellowship and networking along with a fun-filled itinerary including a golf tournament, crab hunt for the kids and time on the beach.




