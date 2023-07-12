The Alabama AGC booth was fully staffed and ready to welcome attendees.

Alabama AGC hosted its 39th Annual Convention on June 22 to 25 in Sandestin, Fla., at the Sandestin Hotel.

The three-day, family-friendly event allows members to network within their industry, discuss construction-related legislation and participate in educational offerings. The 2023 convention brought together the younger generations of the AGC family with 180 of the 456 attendees being 17 or under.

Members and future members got a glimpse into the promising future of AGC of America from Les Snyder, AGC of America National President from the Las Vegas chapter. Snyder focused on the inclusion efforts made by members and the opportunities the organization offers.

"We are so proud of our Alabama AGC family and the support they show at this event year after year," said Billy Norrell, CEO of Alabama AGC. "We are seeing the next generation of leaders emerge as young families within our member companies attend in record numbers, bringing their children to join in the AGC way of doing things. The number of participants at this year's event is living proof that the health of our organization is extremely strong and only growing."

Guests heard from headliner speaker Rick Pate, Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture. Pate served as the chapter president in 2015 and was named Life Governor by AGC of America for his service in the organization. He delivered a presentation on food safety and how he and his staff ensure the quality of Alabama's food supply.

Attendees received an update on AGCPAC's efforts throughout the legislative session from Trace Zarr, Alabama AGC's central section manager and lobbyist. The general session was closed by Paxton Heath from Morgan Stanley with an update on retirement changes in the Secure 2.0 Act.

Once the session concluded, members and their families enjoyed a fun-filled itinerary with a golf tournament, crab hunt and time on the beach.

Today's top stories