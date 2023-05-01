List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Alabama Associated General Contractors Hosts Annual BUILDSouth Awards

    Mon May 01, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Alabama AGC


    At the ceremony, the chapter awarded scholarships to the following six undergraduate students who have chosen to pursue a career in construction or a related field.
    At the ceremony, the chapter awarded scholarships to the following six undergraduate students who have chosen to pursue a career in construction or a related field.

    The Alabama Associated General Contractors recognized the most innovative projects, safety efforts and other victors of the statewide construction industry at the annual BUILDSouth Awards Ceremony on April 20 at the Club in Birmingham.

    The BUILDSouth Awards celebrate members who have made achievements in safety, workforce expansion and community development. The award categories focus on longtime members demonstrating a commitment to the industry, upcoming leaders, and women in the force.

    Honorees included Gary Savage of B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham and Paul Wilson of Russo Corporation, who received inductions into the Alabama AGC Construction Hall of Fame for their contributions to construction.

    At the ceremony, the chapter awarded scholarships to the following six undergraduate students who have chosen to pursue a career in construction or a related field:

    • Jacob Lovvorn — Jefferson State
    • Larry Rivers Jr. — Jefferson State
    • Charles Mayhall — Auburn University
    • Angel Morrow — Alabama A&M
    • Robert Rivera — Auburn University
    • William Hagan — Auburn University

    "It is an honor to lead such an exceptional organization as Alabama AGC," said Rob Middleton, Alabama AGC president. "Thanks to the foundation laid by Evans Dunn and the leaders that came before him, Alabama AGC will continue to provide the industry with the best representation available.

    "The financial strength of the organization coupled with the unrivaled support of the construction industry allows Alabama AGC to represent its membership as we enter our next century of existence."

    At the event, it was announced the following individuals will serve as officers for the 2023 Alabama AGC board of directors:

    • Chairman of the Board: Evans Dunn, Dunn Construction Co. Inc.
    • President: Rob Middleton, Middleton Construction LLC
    • Vice President: Mac Caddell, Caddell Construction Co. (DE) LLC
    • 2nd Vice President: Greer Walker, Wiregrass Construction Co. Inc.
    • Treasurer: Mike Scarborough, Rabren General Contractors Inc.



    Today's top stories

    Turner Delivering $300M Austin Hospital

    North American Pilot Will Test Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator

    AGC of California Honors Pair of Winning Projects

    Bobcat Company Recognized by Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

    Downtown Recreation Complex Building Project Gets Going in Ocean City, Md.

    Cat RM600, RM800 Reclaimer/Stabilizers Offer More Power, Performance, Productivity

    Atlanta Developer Kicks Off Re-Imagining of Shopping Mall in Peachtree Corners

    Caterpillar Simplifies Model Nomenclature for its Soil Compactor Line



     

    Read more about...

    Alabama Alabama Associated General Contractors Awards Business News






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA