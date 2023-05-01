At the ceremony, the chapter awarded scholarships to the following six undergraduate students who have chosen to pursue a career in construction or a related field.

The Alabama Associated General Contractors recognized the most innovative projects, safety efforts and other victors of the statewide construction industry at the annual BUILDSouth Awards Ceremony on April 20 at the Club in Birmingham.

The BUILDSouth Awards celebrate members who have made achievements in safety, workforce expansion and community development. The award categories focus on longtime members demonstrating a commitment to the industry, upcoming leaders, and women in the force.

Honorees included Gary Savage of B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham and Paul Wilson of Russo Corporation, who received inductions into the Alabama AGC Construction Hall of Fame for their contributions to construction.

At the ceremony, the chapter awarded scholarships to the following six undergraduate students who have chosen to pursue a career in construction or a related field:

Jacob Lovvorn — Jefferson State

Larry Rivers Jr. — Jefferson State

Charles Mayhall — Auburn University

Angel Morrow — Alabama A&M

Robert Rivera — Auburn University

William Hagan — Auburn University

"It is an honor to lead such an exceptional organization as Alabama AGC," said Rob Middleton, Alabama AGC president. "Thanks to the foundation laid by Evans Dunn and the leaders that came before him, Alabama AGC will continue to provide the industry with the best representation available.

"The financial strength of the organization coupled with the unrivaled support of the construction industry allows Alabama AGC to represent its membership as we enter our next century of existence."

At the event, it was announced the following individuals will serve as officers for the 2023 Alabama AGC board of directors:

Chairman of the Board: Evans Dunn, Dunn Construction Co. Inc.

President: Rob Middleton, Middleton Construction LLC

Vice President: Mac Caddell, Caddell Construction Co. (DE) LLC

2nd Vice President: Greer Walker, Wiregrass Construction Co. Inc.

Treasurer: Mike Scarborough, Rabren General Contractors Inc.

