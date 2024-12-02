ALDOT plans to replace Mobile's Tensaw River Bridge to enhance safety and economic growth. Meanwhile, Huntsville's North Memorial Parkway is undergoing a $34M rebuild to improve traffic flow, causing temporary disruptions. Both projects aim to better transportation infrastructure.

Rendering courtesy of ALDOT Rendering of the updated Tensaw River Bridge

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will soon begin a $78.8 million project to replace the aging westbound span of the Tensaw River Bridge on the U.S. Highway 90 Causeway, just east of downtown Mobile.

Starting as early as January, ALDOT expects the project to take about two years, weather permitting, bringing essential safety upgrades, and boosting economic development along the vital route connecting Mobile with Baldwin County.

The new span will be constructed to the south of the current eastbound bridge, helping to minimize traffic impacts on the causeway during the entire build process.

Additionally, the upgrade benefits motorists and provides a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle path, supporting safe, accessible routes for all travelers near Battleship Memorial Park.

Built to modern standards, the replacement bridge will feature a durable concrete structure designed to withstand the elements and improve structural integrity.

ALDOT noted that its investment in the bridge improvement "underscores [our] commitment to enhancing transportation and promoting economic growth in the area."

The project's general contractor, Scott Bridge Co. Inc., from Opelika, Ala., will work closely with federal agencies to construct the Tensaw River Bridge, including the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Federal Highway Administration.

ALDOT said this collaboration ensures that the project aligns with environmental regulations and maintains safe waterway access for boats traveling under the bridge during construction.

Once the work gets under way, limited vehicle lane closures will occur during non-peak hours, ensuring minimal disruption for daily commuters.

As a key route on the U.S. 90 Causeway, the Tensaw River Bridge serves thousands of daily commuters, travelers and commercial vehicles, the state transportation agency noted. Investing in a durable new bridge ensures reliable infrastructure that supports local businesses and tourism.

"The new Tensaw River Bridge will not only improve travel for motorists but also enhance safety for cyclists and pedestrians," explained James Gordon, an ALDOT spokesperson. "We're proud to invest in infrastructure that supports both mobility and environmental stewardship in this region."

Major Huntsville Intersection Undergoing a $34M Rebuild

Far to the north in Huntsville, construction crews are currently working to build additional roadway lanes on U.S Highway 231/U.S. 431/North Memorial Parkway from south of the intersection of Mastin Lake Road to the intersection of Winchester Road.

The focus of the $34 million intersection redesign, though, which began in June 2023 and is part of Huntsville's "Restore Our Roads" initiative, is to improve Memorial Parkway by building a mainline overpass at Mastin Lake Road and extend the parkway's service roads northward. Improvements are being made along 1.7 mi. of the North Memorial expressway all the way north to Winchester Road.

Traffic on North Memorial Parkway was diverted for the project on Nov. 22, which allows for the next step of the project — the overpass at Mastin Lake Road — to get under way, noted local WZDX-TV. The rest of the construction should take a little under two years to finish.

Rogers Group in Huntsville is the project's general contractor.

However, as is the case in any road project like this in a busy suburban area, residents living nearby said the traffic delays and resulting lane closures from the work are causing a necessary headache. But ultimately, drivers will have to deal with the traffic and exercise caution until the roadways improve.

"The roads need to be worked on, so we can't ask for [that to happen] and then get mad when they work on the roads," said commuter Rod Goodlow.

