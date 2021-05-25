Equipmentdown-arrow
Alex Lyon & Son Conducts Auction Event in Racine, Wisconsin

Tue May 25, 2021 - Midwest Edition #11
CEG


Alex Lyon & Son hosted customers for a one-day, two-auction event at its auction facility in Racine, Wis. This live, in-person sale consisted of late-model construction equipment following the completion of a large job in the area.

Items up for sale included loaders, skid steers, dump trucks, truck tractors, pickups, trailers, attachments and support items from a variety of manufacturers including Case, Bobcat, JCB, Volvo and Caterpillar.

For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG

(L-R) are Juan Carlos Gonzalez Muller, president of Alex Lyon & Son, Mexico; Jack Lyon, president and CEO, Alex Lyon & Son; Don Schwalbach of Elderon Truck and Equipment; and Mike Powers of Alex Lyon & Son. Jack and Mike were celebrating their “50th” birthdays at the Racine auction.
Bud Pecoy, president Mid Country Machinery Inc., checks some messages prior to the start of the auction.
Marvin Gleason (L) of Gleason General Contractors catches up with Chad Ketelsen, president of U.S. operations, Alex Lyon & Son.
Russ (L) and Jake Bonnert, both of Wind Lake Grading, look over the late-model, low-hour skid steers.
Dick (L) and Tim Day of DK Contractors head over to look at the late-model Case wheel loaders.
Dean Shaw, used equipment manager of Miller-Bradford and Risberg Inc., looks over the Case wheel loaders.
In front of this Volvo A40F articulated haul truck (L-R) are Daniel Oaks; Dan Oaks, president; and Kevin Hokanson, all of A.W. Oaks and Son of Racine, Wis.
Attendees had a chance to bid on these well-maintained Case wheel loaders.
Bidding was fierce on this Cat 950M wheel loader at the Alex Lyon & Son auction in Racine, Wis.




