Tue May 25, 2021 - Midwest Edition #11
Alex Lyon & Son hosted customers for a one-day, two-auction event at its auction facility in Racine, Wis. This live, in-person sale consisted of late-model construction equipment following the completion of a large job in the area.
Items up for sale included loaders, skid steers, dump trucks, truck tractors, pickups, trailers, attachments and support items from a variety of manufacturers including Case, Bobcat, JCB, Volvo and Caterpillar.
For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG