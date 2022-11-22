List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Alex Lyon & Son Holds Late Model Cat Rental Returns Sale

Tue November 22, 2022 - Midwest Edition #24
CEG


Crowds came out to Alex Lyon & Son's late model Cat rental returns auction in Sauget, Ill., on Nov. 18th at its facility at 1945 Goose Lake Rd.

Among the many items up for bid were excavators, wheel loaders, dozers and more than 50 skid steers. Also offered for sale were various types of construction and utility equipment, aerial lifts, trucks, trailers and a wide variety of attachments.

For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG

Cody Taylor (L) of Cat Contracting and Josh Kilgore of S.W. Line Contracting were interested in this John Deere 850K crawler dozer. (CEG photo)
These well-maintained Cat dozers were very popular with auction goers. (CEG photo)
Bill Chartrand had a close-up look at this 416 loader backhoe. (CEG photo)
John Chartrand kept his eye on this Cat 279D tracked skid steer. (CEG photo)
Jim Ferguson of Ferguson Construction was looking to add this Cat 262D skid steer to his fleet. (CEG photo)
Gary Byrd of Byrd Construction thought this Cat D6T dozer was a good find. (CEG photo)
Standing beside this Cat 326F long reach excavator is Jameson Sheley of Byrne and Jones Construction. (CEG photo)
Greg Hall (L) and Ron Jacobson, both of Hall Equipment Company in Pontoon Beach, Ill., braved the cold in search of a good deal at the Alex Lyon & Son auction. (CEG photo)
Jack Lyon, president and CEO of Alex Lyon and Son, kicks off the auction with skid steers. (CEG photo)
The Nov. 18 auction featured more than 50 Cat skid steers. (CEG photo)




