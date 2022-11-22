Crowds came out to Alex Lyon & Son's late model Cat rental returns auction in Sauget, Ill., on Nov. 18th at its facility at 1945 Goose Lake Rd.

Among the many items up for bid were excavators, wheel loaders, dozers and more than 50 skid steers. Also offered for sale were various types of construction and utility equipment, aerial lifts, trucks, trailers and a wide variety of attachments.

For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG

Today's top stories