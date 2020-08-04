--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Alex Lyon & Son Holds Series of Auctions Over Four Days

Tue August 04, 2020 - Midwest Edition #16
CEG



Alex Lyon & Son swept through Ohio with a series of auctions over a four-day period. The auctions kicked off on July 15 to liquidate the assets of BMC in New Waterford, Ohio.

The online and onsite auction featured a range of trucking and material hauling equipment including truck tractors, dump, pneumatic and rolloff trailers, rolloff containers and a large selection of truck tractors and trailers.

Next, two same-day auctions were conducted for GDS Trucking in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio, on July 17. Buyers were able to choose from a wide selection of truck tractors and van trailers with bidding available both on site and online.

On July 18, Alex Lyon & Son wrapped up its auction sweep though Ohio with an auction in Cleveland. The auction featured yet more truck tractors, along with dump and service trucks and trailers and also offered a wide variety of construction equipment including hydraulic excavators, tracked skid steers, telescopic forklifts, boom lifts and a selection of other construction machines and support equipment.

Alex Lyon will be having one more Ohio auction in July, this one at Iron Mountain Specialized Auction in Barnesville, Ohio, on July 31. CEG

Dale Collins of Snow & Ice Solutions tries out a Cat 320E L excavator.
Dale Collins of Snow & Ice Solutions tries out a Cat 320E L excavator.

Anthony (L) and Joe Frato were pleased to have landed the winning bid on this truck.
Anthony (L) and Joe Frato were pleased to have landed the winning bid on this truck.

Alex Lyon & Son’s Jack Lyon calls out the bids.
Alex Lyon & Son’s Jack Lyon calls out the bids.

Paul Eadeh of Broadway Wrecking came to the auction with hopes of finding a deal on truck tractors.
Paul Eadeh of Broadway Wrecking came to the auction with hopes of finding a deal on truck tractors.

Debo Kirallah of Debo’s Paving picked up these fork attachments.
Debo Kirallah of Debo’s Paving picked up these fork attachments.

MGC Enterprises’ Mike Camaglia bought this Caterpillar 426B backhoe.
MGC Enterprises’ Mike Camaglia bought this Caterpillar 426B backhoe.

At the July 18 Alex Lyon & Son auction in Cleveland, Ohio, bidders had a large selection of truck tractors to choose from.
At the July 18 Alex Lyon & Son auction in Cleveland, Ohio, bidders had a large selection of truck tractors to choose from.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Alex Lyon & Son Sales Managers & Auctioneers, Inc. Auctions Ohio