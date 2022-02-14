List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Alex Lyon & Son Launches Its 29th Annual Florida Auctions With Nine Days of Bargains, Surprises

Mon February 14, 2022 - National Edition
CEG


Auction goers descended on the Sunshine State for the first day of the 2022 Florida Auctions and buyers were not discouraged as they perused items up for bid and made their decisions on purchases.

Alex Lyon & Son commenced its 29th annual event by hosting nine days of sales from Feb. 5 to 13 at its facility in Bushnell, Fla., featuring acres of used equipment from a variety of major manufacturers.

One of the top items at the Alex Lyon sale was a 1954 Kenworth CC523 day cab heavy tractor — a collectible. Another unique item on the block was an 8-wheeler Mudd-Ox amphibious vehicle.

For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

There was plenty of earthmoving equipment for customers to add to their fleets at Alex Lyon & Son’s 29th annual Florida auction.
Curt French, owner and president of Central Wisconsin Equipment Company in Marion, Wis., looks over this Cat 316F L excavator at the Alex Lyon & Son auction in Bushnell, Fla.
Craig Albritton, president of Artec Tractor and Equipment in Jasper, Ala., was in the driver’s seat of a Caterpillar excavator.
Melvin Gonzales of Import Trading in Puerto Rico checks out a Caterpillar roller.
(L-R): CJ helps his owners, Greg and Christian Weaver of Seal Depot and Supplies in Irwin, Pa., look for paving equipment to purchase.
Alex Lyon & Son commenced its 29th annual event by hosting nine days of sales from Feb. 5 to 13 at its facility in Bushnell, Fla.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Adam Brown (L) of Newman Tractor in Richwood, Ky., discusses this Morooka MST700VDR all-terrain tracked carrier with Ken Byrd, president of Morooka USA.
Acres of construction equipment sits ready to be auctioned off at Alex Lyon & Son’s sale in Bushnell, Fla.
 
Getting an early start on their machine research are Bill Dempsey (L) and Andy Good of Northstar Asphalt, North Canton, Ohio.
Catching up on what’s going on in the world of used equipment (L-R) are Jeff Bullock, JB Earthmoving Equipment, Atlanta, Ga.; Aaron Geurink, HES Equipment, Holland, Mich., and Alex Walker, also of JB Earthmoving Equipment.
Testing a late model Morooka MST-1500VD tracked dumper (L-R) are Donnie Nusbaum, DN Excavating, Albany, N.Y., and Jeff Abele and Bradford Kosich of Abele Tractor & Equipment, Albany, N.Y.
Looking over some of the loaders of interest, including this Doosan DL 250, are David Raper (L) of Sons Construction, Madisonville, Tenn., and Jordan Raper of Sons Construction/Sweetwater Machine Shop, Madisonville, Tenn.
A rather unique piece — an 8-wheeler Mudd-Ox amphibious vehicle — was purchased by the guys from Bottom Line Equipment based in Louisiana. (L-R) are Hunter Patin, Leonard St. Germain and Kurt Degueyter.
While Jack Lyon calls the auction from “the box,” Sammy Petrowsky of Sammy P. Auction Services, Plainfield, Conn., helps to scan the crowd to find the highest bidder.
Discussing some machines of interest that are about to be auctioned (L-R) are Rick Newman and Herb Cress of Newman Tractor, Verona, Ky., and Henry Meinhardt, Brandywine Trucks & Equipment, Brandywine, Md.
Guy Selinka (L) and Sean Jordan of Streamline Financial Services, Atlanta, Ga., set up shop between a couple of artic trucks to assist buyers with their financing questions and needs.
Robert Mashburn of Mashburn Equipment in Ringgold, Ga., toured the acres of equipment in his John Deere gator.
A terrific line-up of excavators of all sizes was available at this auction.
Material handlers drew a nice crowd of bidders during the middle of the week.
Late model mid-sized Cat excavators were of interest to this duo of machine buyers.
Dozers of all sizes and makes were in the yard and waiting for a new home.
The first to arrive every morning for working the auction included some of the staffers of Proxibid. (L-R) are John Berner, Wade Schramm, Dave Gargano and Craig Schlautman.
The big dozers brought in a tremendous crowd of onsite as well as online bidders.
Everyone needed excavators and the fast and furious bidding proved it.
Ken (L) and Roger McHugh, co-owners of Brookside Equipment Sales in Phillipston, Mass., were excited to see this collectible 1954 Kenworth CC523 day cab trailer.
Jack Lyon (L), president of Alex Lyon & Son, and Steve Coon, president of Coon Restoration in Louisville, Ohio, made sure to check out Construction Equipment Guide’s Florida Auctions special edition.
Looking over this Volvo A45G articulated truck (L-R) are Alta Equipment Company’s Steven McDaniel, Orlando division used equipment; Craig Cypret, Northeast division used equipment; and Ed Patrick, Tampa division product support sales representative.
The Rasmussen Rents crew of Binghamton, N.Y., had an eye on this Cat 313 F L GC excavator. (L-R) are John Little, Adam Duell and Dave Rasmussen, president.
Dwayne (L) and Nate Heifner of Push and Shove Excavating in Utica, Ky., look under the hood of this Doosan DX62R excavator.
Mark Swedlund of Mid Country Machinery headquartered in Fort Dodge, Iowa, takes notes on this Cat D4 LGP dozer.




