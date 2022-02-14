Auction goers descended on the Sunshine State for the first day of the 2022 Florida Auctions and buyers were not discouraged as they perused items up for bid and made their decisions on purchases.

Alex Lyon & Son commenced its 29th annual event by hosting nine days of sales from Feb. 5 to 13 at its facility in Bushnell, Fla., featuring acres of used equipment from a variety of major manufacturers.

One of the top items at the Alex Lyon sale was a 1954 Kenworth CC523 day cab heavy tractor — a collectible. Another unique item on the block was an 8-wheeler Mudd-Ox amphibious vehicle.

For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG

