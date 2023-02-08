Everyone knows Florida is the place to be in February if you're looking for a deal on equipment. Alex Lyon & Son welcomed everyone back to its facility at 716 County Rd. 475 in Bushnell, Fla., for its 30th annual rental return auction held Feb. 4 to 13.

The 10-day sale featured acres of a wide variety of machines, attachments, support equipment and more to fit every budget. Bidders were invited to bid in person or online, all 10 days.

"Thirty glorious years conducting this high-quality sale. The 30th annual 10-day Florida Auction: where the best equipment is the norm, not the exception. The greatest auction on planet Earth," Jack Lyon, owner of Alex Lyon & Son, said in a statement.

For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG

