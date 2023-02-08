List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Alex Lyon & Son Marks Three Decades of Florida Auctions

Wed February 08, 2023 - National Edition #4
CEG


Everyone knows Florida is the place to be in February if you're looking for a deal on equipment. Alex Lyon & Son welcomed everyone back to its facility at 716 County Rd. 475 in Bushnell, Fla., for its 30th annual rental return auction held Feb. 4 to 13.

The 10-day sale featured acres of a wide variety of machines, attachments, support equipment and more to fit every budget. Bidders were invited to bid in person or online, all 10 days.

"Thirty glorious years conducting this high-quality sale. The 30th annual 10-day Florida Auction: where the best equipment is the norm, not the exception. The greatest auction on planet Earth," Jack Lyon, owner of Alex Lyon & Son, said in a statement.

For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG

(L-R): Armed with a copy of Construction Equipment Guide’s Florida Auction supplement, Alex Lyon & Son’s Jon Nixon, president of marketing and operations; Chad Ketelsen, president of sales and operations; and Jack Lyon, president and CEO, are ready for the 2023 Florida auctions. (CEG photo)
Long-reach excavators are lined up and ready for an auctioneer. (CEG photo)
You will not see this every day — a giant Trencor trencher. (CEG photo)
Great low-houred used heavy equipment is in great supply nearly everywhere. (CEG photo)
A great lineup of cranes helps attract buyers from across the world. (CEG photo)
Jack Lyon is in the house for the company’s 30th annual sale in Florida. (CEG photo)
Fast-paced bidding is maintained by highly skilled ringmen. (CEG photo)
Large crowds gather to bid on every feasible type of construction equipment. (CEG photo)
Hundreds of attachments sized to fit the hundreds of excavators available at Alex Lyon’s Florida sale. (CEG photo)
Looking over this Cat 315 excavator are Tyler Evans (L) and Pat Merier, both of Yancey Cat in Georgia. (CEG photo)
Mark Dickerhoof (L) of GT of Ohio and Wade Rittenhouse found these hard-to-find skid steer soil conditioners. (CEG photo)
Alex Lyon & Son welcomed customers to its 30th annual Florida auction. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Morooka’s Ken Byrd, John Lide and Ronnie Byrd with this MST 4000 VDR track carrier. This carrier has the largest capacity payload of any rotator in the United States. (CEG photo)
Getting an early morning look at machines are Mike Johnson (L) and Wayne Lindsey of Coffin Construction, Sandy Creek, N.Y. (CEG photo)
Inspecting a few nice Hamm H13i compactors of interest are Kerry Abramson (L) and Travis Hjelle of KGM Contractors, Angora, Minn. (CEG photo)
Talking about the machines about to be auctioned are Steve McDaniel (L) of Alta Equipment Company, Orlando, Fla., and Bob Sherer of RMB Equipment, Grand Rapids, Mich. (CEG photo)
Dan (L) and Roger McHugh, owners of Brookside Equipment in Phillipson, Mass., were in Florida looking for equipment. Brookside has one of the largest used equipment inventories in New England. (CEG photo)
Business is booming in Florida, and local contractors need equipment. Checking out a Cat 288D compact track loader are the owners of One Golf, a golf course contractor in Ocala, Fla. (CEG photo)
Neighboring Caterpillar dealers Harry Hurley (L) of Blanchard Machinery and John Hood of Carolina Cat check out some lightly used Cat excavators. (CEG photo)
Ken Weaver of Weaver’s Equipment Sales, Milton, Pa., puts this Hitachi 470 excavator to the test during machine inspection. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Barry Tarp, Sales Inc., Lubbock, Texas; Guy Selinka and Sean Jordan of Streamline Financial, Atlanta, Ga.; Joe Rexin, Rexin Equipment, Los Angeles, Calif.; and Aaron Geurink, HES Equivalent, Holland, Mich., get together and share a few laughs before the auctioning begins. (CEG photo)
Last minute compact machine operation before the bidding begins. (CEG photo)
Another load heads out of the yard to its new home. (CEG photo)
Irv Rupersberg (in cab) and Jeff Beck, both of Dan’s Excavating Inc., Shelby Township, Mich., check out this John Deere 544K wheel loader. (CEG photo)
Ken Lillycrop (L) and Joel Lillycrop, both of Bryan’s Auction & Sales, Ontario, Canada, stand in front of a Manitex crane. (CEG photo)
John Neville of John E. Neville Excavating, based in Goffstown, N.H., gets ready to read CEG’s Florida Auction supplement. (CEG photo)
Alex Lyon & Son’s yard in Bushnell, Fla., featured one of the best-looking lineups of excavators to be found anywhere in the country. (CEG photo)
This Komatsu PC350LC hydraulic excavator with high reach for demolition was looking for a new home. (CEG photo)
Tracked all-terrain trucks have become quite the rage. This lineup was ready to be sold at Alex Lyon & Son’s 30th annual sale. (CEG photo)




