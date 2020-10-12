Alex Lyon & Son Sells Surplus Iron From Mayer Brothers

Alex Lyon & Son conducted an auction Sept. 18, 2020, outside of Erie in Fairview, Pa.

The auction sold off surplus equipment due to the recent change in ownership of Mayer Brothers Construction Co. Equipment up for bid included late-model Caterpillar, John Deere and Komatsu machines, a variety of asphalt paving equipment, miscellaneous support equipment and a large selection of trucks and trailers. The auction drew a sizable crowd of onsite bidders, while also attracting strong online bidding activity. CEG

Jack Lyon, president of Alex Lyon & Son, calls out the bids.

Mike Jordan (L) of Jordan Specialty Excavating caught up with Cleveland Brothers’ Rich Gillespie at the auction.

In for the auction from Cleveland, Ohio, Anthony Frato of Frato Products was pleased to have placed the winning bids on a sweeper and a dump truck.

Sean Gallivan, owner of S.M. Gallivan LLC, based in Watervliet, N.Y., purchased some attachments at the auction.

Dwyer Plumbing & Excavating’s Greg MacQuarrie purchased a pressure washer and water truck at the auction.

Waterford Paving & Construction’s Josh Miller (L) and Justin Triscuit were on hand at the auction looking for equipment bargains.

Bryan Barnhart (L) of Barnhart Transport joined Five Star International Truck’s Tony Demitras to review the large selection of trucks up for bid at the auction.