Alex Lyon & Son held its first auction at Bottom Line Equipment's newest facility in Greenville, Texas, on June 12.

"This is the first of four auctions that will be held at our Greenville site by Lyon & Son this year," said Kurt Degueyter, CEO of Bottom Line Equipment.

More than 600 items were up for sale, including late model Cat, John Deere, Komatsu and Link-Belt machines, along with utility equipment, aerial lifts, forklifts, trucks, trailers and attachments.

Attendees were present from the states of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, while online bidding was powered by Proxibid.

A Texas-style BBQ lunch was provided for all in attendance.  CEG

