    Alex Lyon & Son Hosts Sale at Bottom Line Equipment's Greenville, Texas, Site

    Fri June 28, 2024 - National Edition
    CEG


    Alex Lyon & Son held its first auction at Bottom Line Equipment's newest facility in Greenville, Texas, on June 12.

    "This is the first of four auctions that will be held at our Greenville site by Lyon & Son this year," said Kurt Degueyter, CEO of Bottom Line Equipment.

    More than 600 items were up for sale, including late model Cat, John Deere, Komatsu and Link-Belt machines, along with utility equipment, aerial lifts, forklifts, trucks, trailers and attachments.

    Attendees were present from the states of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, while online bidding was powered by Proxibid.

    A Texas-style BBQ lunch was provided for all in attendance.  CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2024 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

    Kevin (R) and Daniel Richeson, owners of CES Excavation, were in Greenville to bid on excavators. (CEG)
    Juan Gonzalez, ringman of Alex Lyon and Son. (CEG)
    Jack Lyon of Alex Lyon & Son leads the auction with his “Jack in the Box” auction vehicle. (CEG)
    Consigners Jack Hisle (L) of Hisle Brothers and Barry Tarp of Pipeline Machinery. (CEG)
    Cody Cox (L) and Cody Wayne from Liberty Farm Iron Works of Wolfe City, Texas, were in search of a telehandler to add to their fleet. (CEG)
    Corky Underwood (L) of RECS Inc. and Tyler Stafford of Stafford Machinery were active bidders at the first Alex Lyon & Son auction in Greenville, Texas. (CEG)
    Nikki and Kenny Lovett, owners of East Texas Towers, were all smiles as they won the bid for their F-450 utility truck. (CEG)
    Deren Ertgrul (L) and Don Hefner of Midway Partners were in search of a track hoe at the auction. (CEG)
    (L-R): Ken Rickett of Alex Lyon & Son, Wayne Hollis, James Patin (grandson of Kurt Degueyter) and Kurt Degueyter, CEO of Bottom Line at Greenville. (CEG)
    Ryan Hein of Trophy Tractor attended the auction hoping to buy a 335D excavator. (CEG)
    Several low hour Link-Belt excavators from Bottom Line’s fleet were up for sale. (CEG)




