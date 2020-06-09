ALL Adds 16 New Link-Belt Cranes

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

ALL Adds 16 New Link-Belt Cranes

Tue June 09, 2020 - National Edition
ALL Crane


Delivery of cranes in the 16-unit package has already begun, with Link-Belt production expected to keep up with the order throughout the balance of 2020 and completing in 2021.
Delivery of cranes in the 16-unit package has already begun, with Link-Belt production expected to keep up with the order throughout the balance of 2020 and completing in 2021.

The ALL Family of Companies is getting a major infusion of new Link-Belt cranes, with a total of 16 new units slated for delivery in the coming months.

The package includes four 60-ton HTC-8660 truck cranes; four 50-ton TCC-500 telecrawlers; four 80-ton TCC-800 telecrawlers; one 140-ton TCC-1400 telecrawler; one 100-ton 100 RT rough-terrain crane; and two 200-ton 248-HSL lattice boom crawlers.

Link-Belt models are prized for their ease of transport and fast setup once on the job site, according to the manufacturer.

"Link-Belt truck cranes are staples of our daily taxi fleet and the addition of the rough terrain and crawler cranes will help in supporting our Bare Rental fleet," said Joe Ruddell, retail sales manager of Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental, a member of the ALL Family of Companies.

"The variety Link-Belt offers helps us to serve a wide range of customer needs."

The package includes four of the brand-new TCC-800 80-ton telecrawlers, the sixth telecrawler model Link-Belt has introduced.

"To us, it's an ideal upgrade from the TCC-750 that we've loved and relied on for years," said Ruddell.

The new TCC-800 model offers similar features to the 750, with an additional 5 tons of capacity and 5 more feet of full power main boom for 120 total feet.

The TCC-800 is the first in Link-Belt's telecrawler lineup to feature the variable equipped and monitored track positions (V-CALC) system, which allows the operator the added flexibility to operate the crane with side frames in asymmetric configurations.

"Link-Belt's 50- and 80-ton TCC can be transported in single loads, which makes them an economical choice for customers," said Ruddell. "Both the TCC-500 and TCC-800 will see a lot of use on power line jobs, small steel and precast plank projects as well. With the fully retractable boom and variable track widths they will be able to crawl into tight spaces where conventional crawlers cannot access which will make them a very popular choice for all types of projects."

Also brand-new is the RT 100, a two-axle rough-terrain crane that replaces a three-axle version. It is expected to be used for a variety of projects, including in bare rental work, with the flexibility to be used in mid-size steel and iron work, precast projects, and setting rebar for foundations.

Delivery of cranes in the 16-unit package has already begun, with Link-Belt production expected to keep up with the order throughout the balance of 2020 and completing in 2021.

For more information, call 800/232-4100 or visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

ALL Family of Companies Business News Cranes Link-Belt Link-Belt Cranes