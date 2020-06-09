ALL Adds 16 New Link-Belt Cranes

Delivery of cranes in the 16-unit package has already begun, with Link-Belt production expected to keep up with the order throughout the balance of 2020 and completing in 2021.

The ALL Family of Companies is getting a major infusion of new Link-Belt cranes, with a total of 16 new units slated for delivery in the coming months.

The package includes four 60-ton HTC-8660 truck cranes; four 50-ton TCC-500 telecrawlers; four 80-ton TCC-800 telecrawlers; one 140-ton TCC-1400 telecrawler; one 100-ton 100 RT rough-terrain crane; and two 200-ton 248-HSL lattice boom crawlers.

Link-Belt models are prized for their ease of transport and fast setup once on the job site, according to the manufacturer.

"Link-Belt truck cranes are staples of our daily taxi fleet and the addition of the rough terrain and crawler cranes will help in supporting our Bare Rental fleet," said Joe Ruddell, retail sales manager of Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental, a member of the ALL Family of Companies.

"The variety Link-Belt offers helps us to serve a wide range of customer needs."

The package includes four of the brand-new TCC-800 80-ton telecrawlers, the sixth telecrawler model Link-Belt has introduced.

"To us, it's an ideal upgrade from the TCC-750 that we've loved and relied on for years," said Ruddell.

The new TCC-800 model offers similar features to the 750, with an additional 5 tons of capacity and 5 more feet of full power main boom for 120 total feet.

The TCC-800 is the first in Link-Belt's telecrawler lineup to feature the variable equipped and monitored track positions (V-CALC) system, which allows the operator the added flexibility to operate the crane with side frames in asymmetric configurations.

"Link-Belt's 50- and 80-ton TCC can be transported in single loads, which makes them an economical choice for customers," said Ruddell. "Both the TCC-500 and TCC-800 will see a lot of use on power line jobs, small steel and precast plank projects as well. With the fully retractable boom and variable track widths they will be able to crawl into tight spaces where conventional crawlers cannot access which will make them a very popular choice for all types of projects."

Also brand-new is the RT 100, a two-axle rough-terrain crane that replaces a three-axle version. It is expected to be used for a variety of projects, including in bare rental work, with the flexibility to be used in mid-size steel and iron work, precast projects, and setting rebar for foundations.

Delivery of cranes in the 16-unit package has already begun, with Link-Belt production expected to keep up with the order throughout the balance of 2020 and completing in 2021.

For more information, call 800/232-4100 or visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.