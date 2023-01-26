List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Thu January 26, 2023 - National Edition
ALL Family of Companies


The acquisition includes two new Manitowoc MCL300 VPC, two additional VPC-MAX attachments, one MLC300 luffing jib attachment and one MLC650 3.5-meter-wide boom attachment.
The ALL Family of Companies is beefing up its stock of Manitowoc lattice-boom crawlers, with a focus on the versatile 330-ton class MLC300 cranes.

The acquisition includes two new Manitowoc MCL300 VPC, two additional VPC-MAX attachments, one MLC300 luffing jib attachment and one MLC650 3.5-meter-wide boom attachment.

The MLC300 VPC delivers unprecedented lifting performance with the strongest load charts in its class, according to the manufacturer. A self-erect mast cylinder and other features reduce set-up time. Manitowoc's variable position counterweight (VPC) technology actively engages all counterweight and eliminates the need for passive carbody weights — weight that can now be added to the upperworks to increase capacity while retaining performance and on-site mobility. The result is dramatically reduced transport configuration and better center of gravity for reduced ground bearing pressures.

In addition to the VPC, the optional VPC-MAX attachment offers the ability to further increase the load chart, as well as boom and jib combination lengths.

The VPC-MAX attachment increases the MLC300's max load moment and offers more compact tailswing, delivering greater lifting capacity in a smaller work environment.

With VPC-MAX, the counterweight movement is dictated by forward movement changes, so the counterweight re-positions itself automatically as forward movement occurs, based on load lift, boom length, jib length, and load radius. The VPC-MAX counterweight assembly never touches the ground, so job site preparation also is minimized.

Rick Mikut, ALL's crawler crane division manager, said the acquisition continues ALL's pledge to have the most up-to-date, best-maintained fleet.

"We're excited to be updating and improving our MLC300-class offering to meet customer demand," said Mikut. "VPC-MAX and MLC300 luffing jibs have proved popular with customers in a variety of markets, including new construction, bridge construction, plant work and others."

Mikut points to the MLC300's built-in versatility as well as its variety of attachments for making it a standout in its class.

"These machines are so strong, and because the VPC-MAX doesn't touch the ground, they often use less matting than similar-class cranes. With their other features for quick set-up, they get working fast, saving customers time and money."

The new equipment, expected for delivery in early summer, will be strategically deployed across ALL's national footprint.

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




