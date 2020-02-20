--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
ALL Crane Adds Four Grove GRT9165s

Thu February 20, 2020 - National Edition
ALL Family of Companies


RTs are in high demand at sites as diverse as power plants, general urban construction and revitalizing the nation’s infrastructure on highway, road and bridge projects.
The ALL Family of Companies has strengthened its rough-terrain crane fleet with the acquisition of four 165-ton (149 t) Grove GRT9165s. Introduced in 2018, the GRT9165 is now the highest-capacity, longest-reaching Grove rough-terrain crane. Its 205-ft. (62.6 m), six-section pinned boom is 5 ft. (1.5 m) longer than that of other models.

Manitowoc said many of the crane's in-demand features and technologies have been developed specifically in response to customer needs. For example, Grove engineers made a key effort to improve transportability to enable increased productivity and profitability. The GRT9165 rolls out on three trailers and is self-deployable, requiring no assist crane. With all components removed, it has an easily transportable gross vehicle weight of 116,000 lbs. (52,616 kg).

"The Grove GRT9165 brings versatility and cost-effective operation to the fleet, along with unparalleled reach and muscle," said Michael L. Liptak, CEO and president, ALL Family of Companies. "Having four of these units in our fleet gives us an exciting new option for our customers across North America."

The GRT9165 also boasts a newly redesigned cab that will eventually be added to all Manitowoc units. The wider body and easier controls are getting rave review from operators, who appreciate the extra room, increased visibility, and 20-degree tilt capability, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, call 800/232-4100 or visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



