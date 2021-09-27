Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
ALL Family of Companies Debuts New Website

Mon September 27, 2021 - National Edition
ALL Family of Companies


The ALL Family of Companies, the largest privately owned crane rental and sales enterprise in North America, has launched a redesigned and thoroughly re-imagined website.

The revamped site includes intuitive navigation, bold graphics and multiple paths to the information ALL customers want most.

ALL's website has always been about much more than showcasing product. It's an online repository of lift industry information, including load charts, equipment guides and helpful links, that is respected industry-wide, according to the company. The new site retains that character in an easier-to-use package.

New home page sliders highlight the latest news, fleet additions, case studies and other points of interest. Whether visitors are looking to buy, rent, need parts or need general information about cranes, ALL, or the lift industry, it's just a few clicks away.

The site includes ALL's new branch finder, which makes it easy to find the branch nearest to website visitors and their projects. Each branch page offers fleet information, recent job highlights unique to that branch, and a fast, one-click way to reach the branch directly via email.

A live chat function connects site users with an ALL representative who can answer questions, direct users to pages of interest and connect them with people inside ALL.

"Our goal with the all-new ALL website is to make it easier for our customers and other website visitors to easily find and access the information they need," said Michael L. Liptak, CEO and president of ALL. "If you know where you want to go, now you'll get there faster. If you're not sure what you're looking for, the new site helps you figure it out quickly."

In conjunction with the redesign of the main ALL website, the company also has refreshed craneparts.com, its online hub for new and used parts and equipment manuals. ALL's parts department continues to add new SKUs of used, new, rebuilt, and hard-to-find parts.

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




