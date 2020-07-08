With locations throughout North America, ALL will service Load King boom trucks, truck cranes and Terex legacy products for customers from 16 of its full-service yards in a territory that includes Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), has named The ALL Family of Companies (ALL) an authorized service center of Load King cranes. The announcement is effective immediately.

With locations throughout North America, ALL will service Load King boom trucks, truck cranes and Terex legacy products for customers from 16 of its full-service yards in a territory that includes Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

ALL's team will provide maintenance, repair and parts for Load King products.

"We are very pleased to partner with the ALL Family of Companies, extending their crane expertise to Load King's customers," said John Lukow, senior vice president of Load King Cranes. "Our customers will benefit from ALL's vast knowledge and multiple locations in the areas being served."

"Adding Load King to the range of cranes we service equips us to better serve our customers," said Michael Liptak, CEO and president of the ALL Family of Companies. "We look forward to working with Load King and their products."

In 2019, Load King bought the boom truck, truck crane and crossover product lines from Terex. The ALL Family was a tier-one Terex dealer from 2008 to 2019.

Customers should contact The ALL Family of Companies directly to learn more about how ALL can service Load King cranes or to start a service request. In addition, customers who contact Load King's call center will receive proper forwarding contact information.

For more information about ALL, call 800/232-4100 or visit www.allcrane.com.

For more information about Load King, visit www.loadkingmfg.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.