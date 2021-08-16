The Liebherr LR 11000 lattice boom crawler boasts a 1,200-ton capacity and 551 ft. of main boom.

Next spring, the ALL Family of Companies takes delivery of what will immediately become the largest crane in its fleet.

The Liebherr LR 11000 lattice boom crawler boasts a 1,200-ton capacity and 551 ft. of main boom. It's expected to be in high demand across multiple markets served by ALL due to its versatility. It's suitable for all types of work including infrastructure, wind power and industrial construction, and maintains strength even in constricted working conditions, according to the manufacturer.

"As wind towers have gotten taller and plants have become more sprawling, the need for a big crane with high capacities and extended reach has become clear," said Rick Mikut, ALL's crawler crane division manager. "The Liebherr LR 11000 offers exactly what these and other customers have been looking for."

Mikut added that the crane's high capacity allows it to easily accommodate load restrictions standard in many sectors.

"Even at 50 percent to 70 percent of load, the LR 11000 offers plenty of capacity to make the big lifts," said Mikut.

The crane is loaded with features, including infinite adjustment of the suspended ballast using V-frame, the hydraulically adjustable folding frame and VarioTray detachable ballast system that saves the need for stacking and unstacking on a job. The LICCON2 computer control system delivers easy handling, monitored erection mode and extended set-up facilities.

Another available option for ALL customers is Liebherr's P-boom system, which further increases lift capacity. A second lattice boom is mounted parallel to the other at the bottom and merged together at the top to form one single boom.

The Liebherr LR 11000 is scheduled to be delivered to ALL late spring 2022. With transport weights that can be reduced to 45 tons and a transport width of 11 and a half ft., it will easily deploy across ALL's North American footprint.

