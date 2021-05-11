The all-new coupler design is fully compliant with ISO 13031, EN 474, AS 4772 safety standards.

Brandt Equipment Solutions has announced an expansion of its Hard-To-The-Core John-Deere-optimized attachment lineup to include a dedicated pin grabber coupler.

The all-new coupler design has been added to ensure that John Deere Construction & Forestry dealers are able to deliver the safest, fastest-cycling coupler on the market for their customers. The unit is fully compliant with ISO 13031, EN 474, AS 4772 safety standards.

"Couplers are subjected to a lot of hard use on the job site and that wear-and-tear can easily result in safety concerns," said Brandt Industries Senior Vice President, Sales — Manufactured Products, Neil Marcotte. "We made this new unit exceptionally strong and with fewer moving parts to ensure the industry's safest, most secure connection, every time."

Brandt's coupler design features a rear wedge to keep the rear pin secured without relying on gravity, preventing a swinging attachment in the event of a hydraulic failure. And, a hydraulic check valve has been added to maintain pressure in the cylinders in the event of hydraulic hose breakage until proper function is restored.

The coupler's internal safety-lock is spring-engaged and hydraulically released to keep the rear wedge in place, securing the pin. To prevent accidental attachment drops, the hydraulic interlock requires the coupler to be fully curled towards the cab in order to be disengaged.

The company has engineered the new coupler to be the ideal product-line addition for Deere C&F dealers; it works seamlessly with all Deere excavator models from 80-Series to 400-Series, delivering a perfect fit with all Brandt, OEM and OEM-compliant attachments, according to the company.

