The Tadano Group announced the launch of its all-new 160 ton tele-boom crawler crane: the Tadano GTC-1600.

Filling a gap in the telescopic boom crawler market, the Tadano GTC-1600 brings a 160 ton capacity solution to the lifting industry with more than 200 ft. of main boom length and out-of-level operation on slopes up to 4 degrees.

The GTC-1600 is equipped with the OPTI-WIDTH flexible track position system that facilitates limitless combinations symmetrical and asymmetrical track width setups with no requirement for pinning of the track frames in fixed positions. The GTC-1600's innovative hydraulic system makes for smooth and seamless multi-function operation, allowing travel, hoisting, and boom telescoping all at the same time, according to the manufacturer.

These longer, smarter and stronger capabilities make the GTC-1600 well-suited for a variety of construction and specialty lift work applications, while expanding the GTC product line to seven models.

"The GTC-1600 is the culmination of more than 40 years of telescopic crawler crane innovation and experience," said Julie Fuller, president of Tadano Mantis Corporation.

"We are thrilled to bring the GTC-1600 to the market and offer the lifting industry Tadano's most robust and expansive lineup of tele-boom crawler lifting solutions yet. Tadano continues to be the reliable partner the industry needs, providing customers with cranes for many applications through our extensive – and growing – product range."

The GTC-1600 is ready to work wherever it is needed. Its purpose-built design offers operators higher and longer capabilities for lift work, while also enabling out-of-level and pick-and-carry work for infrastructure development, wind power support, general construction and a wide range of other applications.

Reaching New Heights

The Tadano GTC-1600 has a 6-section boom with that can extend from 42.8 ft. to up to 200.1 ft., making it the longest boom in the under 250 ton class of tele-boom crawlers, according to the manufacturer. The boom uses a reliable single-cylinder telescoping and pinning system to extend and retract all of the sections automatically, and can be locked in selected working positions.

Complementing the boom is a 33.8 ft. / 59.1 ft. bi-fold jib with offsets of up to 40 degrees. A jib length of up to 105.0 ft. is possible with two 23.0 ft. optional lattice insert, facilitating a maximum tip height of 305.0 ft. An optional 11.8 ft. heavy-lift jib with 20 degree and 40 degree offsets also is available that is ideal for tilt-up work in tight spaces.

Smart Technology

The Tadano GTC-1600 is equipped with a comprehensive control system and enhanced interface that enables the operator to easily monitor nearly every aspect of the crane on a single full-color display. On-screen warnings, operator-definable working zones with end-of-zone soft-stop function, and automatic switching for out-of-level load charts for slopes up to 4 degrees reinforces safety when operating the GTC-1600. Control settings can be adjusted for operator preference.

Power in Tough Conditions

Equipped with a dual-certified US EPA Tier IVF/Euromot Stage V Cummins B6.7 diesel engine rated 326 hp at 2,200 rpm, the GTC-1600 offers powerful performance with a maximum engine torque of 1,014 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm. Multiple throttle control modes give flexibility and provide fuel savings. In addition, the GTC-1600's travel system features two-speed track drives with maximum speeds of 1.5 mph and a maximum unladen gradeability of 52 percent.

Optimized Design for Flexibility, Performance

Equipped with Tadano's OPTI-WIDTH system, the GTC-1600 always provides the maximum available lifting capacity in limitless combinations of symmetrical and asymmetrical track width setups with no requirement for pinning of the track frames in fixed positions. This means that even on the most challenging job sites with restricted space for set-up, the operator can quickly change the track width to the requirements of the terrain – and still get the best performance.

Fast Time from Truck to Work

The GTC-1600 is designed for easy set-up without the need for an assist crane. Its self-erecting counterweight system with remote control and integrated two-stage carbody jacks streamline the time it takes to get the crane from truck to task. Hydraulic quick couplers on the track drive hoses enable simple, tool-free track frame removal and handling.

Optimized for transport, the base crane weighs less than 96,000 lbs., and can get to and from job sites on a single, low-bed truck with remaining crane components hauled separately on up to four standard trucks.

Equipped with the Telematics Web Information Service - HELLO-NET

Tadano's HELLO-NET telematics web information service records the crane's operation status using mobile communications, as well as positional information via GPS and maintenance data. Tadano shares information about the product in use and offers advanced customer support and service.

Smartphone App HELLO-DATA LINK

HELLO-DATA LINK connects cranes to mobile devices via wireless LAN, allowing you to receive operating status, indications, error codes, and other information in real-time from outside the cab to help streamline crane maintenance.

For more information, visit www.tadano.com.

