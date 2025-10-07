Joe Kiskunas has been promoted to branch manager of Dawes-Kaukauna, succeeding Scott Jerome. With a rich history of excellence in the Midwest, Kiskunas is set to lead the branch through changing markets and new opportunities in wind energy, corporate campuses, and data centers. He has been mentored by Jerome and is prepared to continue providing outstanding service to customers.

ALL Family of Companies photo Joe Kiskunas

Joe Kiskunas marked his approaching 10-year anniversary with the ALL Family of Companies in a big way: he was promoted to branch manager of the Kaukauna, Wis., branch of Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental. He fills the large shoes of Scott Jerome, who retired after a more than four-decade career with ALL.

Kiskunas most recently served as the branch's operations manager after spending his career in dispatch and logistics. "I'm excited to continue the tradition of Dawes and the Kaukauna branch," said Kiskunas. "Dawes has a rich history of excellence throughout the Midwest. My job, and the job of everyone here, is to keep that story alive while adding our own chapters to it."

The four branches of Dawes (in Kaukauna, Madison, Milwaukee and Elk Mound) have experienced a flood of personnel changes in recent years, as a generation that came up through the ranks together also reached retirement age at about the same time. The result? Dawes: The Next Generation. Kiskunas believes Kaukauna, and all the Dawes branches, are well positioned to navigate growing markets and a changing economy.

"For years, the Kaukauna branch has had a reputation as the home of the crawlers. We're well known for working in wind energy. We've been in fields all over Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas," said Kiskunas. "Now, we're seeing opportunities open in other energy sectors. We're seeing a lot of work in the construction of corporate campuses and the data centers that have been sweeping this part of the country."

In recent years, Kiskunas worked closely with outgoing branch manager Jerome to prepare for an eventual ascendance to his new role.

"Scott was extremely focused and detail-oriented," said Kiskunas. "I learned by his side, plus he left me voluminous notes from throughout his career. It will all contribute to a continuity of service for our customers."

