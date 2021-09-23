All Roads announced the acquisition of five full-service Komatsu dealerships located in Virginia from Rish Equipment Company.

The acquisition of the five stores, which will operate as All Roads Equipment locations, represents the company's commitment to serving the commercial markets as it expands its offerings into heavy equipment.

"We are excited to partner with a premier brand like Komatsu," said Andy Franklin, CEO of All Roads. "They are an industry leader with a focus on developing advanced equipment and technology and have an exceptional track record of supporting their customers and distributors."

"Komatsu is very excited to welcome All Roads into the Komatsu dealer network in North America," said Rod Schrader, chairman and CEO of Komatsu America. "Komatsu recognizes and fully supports the clear focus on customer service at All Roads, and we look forward to partnering with them and supporting their sales and service efforts as a Komatsu dealer."

All Roads Equipment brings a one-stop approach for sales, service, parts, smart construction support, financing and more for its commercial customers. By taking this approach, All Roads customers receive a customized experience based on their business needs. Customers also can expect expert service from the same great team while gaining access to the All Roads portfolio of complementary products and equipment lines, the company said.

The acquisition does not involve Rish Equipment's West Virginia locations.

About All Roads

Headquartered in Baltimore, Md., All Roads represents one of the largest privately held, multi-channel retail and commercial services enterprises spanning over 30 locations in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Ohio Valley. The company employs more than 700 people and maintains 16 brands through its three operating divisions: equipment, trucks and automotive.

For more information, visit allroadscompany.com.

Today's top stories