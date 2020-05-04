--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
All States Ag Parts Acquires H&R Construction Parts and Equipment

Mon May 04, 2020 - National Edition
All States AG Parts


All States Ag Parts LLC has acquired H&R Construction Parts and Equipment Inc.

With the acquisition, All States Ag Parts, will become a one-stop-shop for ag, industrial and construction equipment parts. All States Ag Parts is regarded as the leader in new aftermarket, used and remanufactured parts for ag equipment, according to the company.

"This is a great acquisition for us," said John Dyke, CEO of All States Ag Parts. "We've already successfully expanded our skid steer parts line at All States Ag Parts. H&R Construction Parts will be the cornerstone for our new construction equipment division."

"Current H&R Construction customers, working through our sales team, will continue to have access to the same products and programs currently offered," said Dyke, "but will have access to many additional products in the very near future with not only ag parts, but also a greatly expanded selection of construction equipment parts."

All States customers also will gain access to a larger selection of construction parts in the near future, Dyke said.

H&R currently operates four facilities; Buffalo, N.Y.; Lawrenceville, Ga.; and two in Riverside, Calif., and focuses on parts for excavators, wheel loaders, dozers, and articulated trucks.

All States Ag Parts operates 12 ag parts locations located in the United States and Canada and focuses on parts for tractors, combines, skid steers, planters, harvesters, and other ag equipment. All States stocks parts for virtually all brands of equipment including John Deere, Case IH, Ford, New Holland, Allis Chalmers, Massey Ferguson, Agco, Hesston and many more.

For more information, call 877/530-4430 or visit TractorPartsASAP.com.


 

