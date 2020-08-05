ALL Tower Crane Adds Three to Fleet

ALL Tower Crane, headquartered in Ohio, provides tower cranes and engineering support to ALL’s network of branches across North America. These three new acquisitions, like all cranes in the tower fleet, will see action throughout the regions served by the ALL Family of Companies.

ALL Tower Crane, a division of the ALL Family of Companies, has added three new towers, each strategically chosen to align with emerging customer demand.

Included in the purchase is a Liebherr 125 K fast-erecting tower crane with industry-leading jib length, hook height, and capacity. Also included are a Manitowoc Potain MR 418 luffing jib tower crane and a Manitowoc Potain Igo T 85 A, a self-erecting tower crane.

"The Liebherr 125 K offers an additional 16 feet of jib and 20 feet of hook height over what was previously our largest self-erector," said Sam Moyer, general manager of ALL Tower Crane.

The unit also features Liebherr's Load Plus function, an advanced technology that allows the crane to increase load capacity by up to 20 percent by reducing line speed.

"With the flip of a switch, customers can now handle individual heavyweight hoists without calling another crane to the site. This feature increases jobsite flexibility, saving time and money when we are planning a project's crane package."

The Potain MR 418 is a versatile, high-speed luffing jib tower crane that is in high demand in the high-rise construction industry, particularly those involving concrete, according to the manufacturer.

The 418 can operate in either 1-part or 2-part reeving; either increasing the crane's capacity or increasing its hoisting speed. The MR 418 delivers a hoist line speed of up to 833 ft. (253 m) per minute, saving time and money over the course of a project.

The Potain Igo T 85 A is a new unit that builds upon ALL's fleet of Potain self-erectors, which are extremely popular in the residential, mixed-use and panelized construction sectors, according to the manufactere.

The Igo T 85 A is ideal for smaller construction sites or when setting up in tight workspaces.

"With these acquisitions, we further diversify our fleet to serve the evolving demands of our customers," said Moyer. "We chose these units intentionally and methodically to complement the needs of today's construction sites while giving us a head start on upcoming projects that will close out the year."

All three units feature electric motors, which help customers meet emission regulations.

"We, like the entire construction industry, must advance technologies that are greener, produce less pollution, and emit less noise," said Moyer. "These new tower purchases demonstrate our commitment to customers, who rely on us for technologies that do more than increase productivity — they advance the industry as a whole."

ALL Tower Crane, headquartered in Ohio, provides tower cranes and engineering support to ALL's network of branches across North America. These three new acquisitions, like all cranes in the tower fleet, will see action throughout the regions served by the ALL Family of Companies.

For more information, call 800/232-4100 or visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.