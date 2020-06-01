Alland Bros. Introduces Night-Lite GR-Series Light Tower Line

The new, compact GR-Series light towers offer customers the flexibility of several powertrain options, including air-cooled diesel, gasoline or a towable chain unit.

Allmand Bros. Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and a manufacturer of high-performance portable job site equipment, launched its new Night-Lite GR-Series light tower line and Maxi-Heat 1M BTU towable heater.

"The new, compact GR-Series light towers offer customers the flexibility of several powertrain options, including air-cooled diesel, gasoline or a towable chain unit, and further expands our portfolio of leading job site and special event lighting solutions," said Joan Westwater, product manager job site, Allmand.

"We're also excited to launch our new, versatile Maxi-Heat 1M BTU towable heater, which rounds out our heater lineup and provides reliable heat that easily transitions from warming equipment to curing concrete."

The Night-Lite GR-Series light tower is designed to be a compact work horse on the job site. The air-cooled Yanmar diesel engine provides lightweight, low maintenance power and can handle temperatures of -6 to 104 F. Featuring a 45-gal. fuel tank, four fuel-efficient LED fixtures with 195,592 total lumens clock in with a 300-hour run time — the longest in the industry, according to the manufacturer.

Twenty units can be shipped on a 48-ft. truck, and each tower offers a 12 percent increase in total cost of ownership compared to the leading competitor based on 5 years of service and industry residual value, the manufacturer said.

"We're excited to be among the first to offer an air-cooled diesel engine powered light tower, which reduces maintenance, lowers total cost of ownership and increases uptime," said Westwater.

In addition to the engine powered units, Allmand also launched a simpler, lighter and lower cost GR-Series Chain light tower. The towable chain unit is easy to deploy and maneuver. Offering flexible power, it works with any 15- or 20-amp power source and features daisy-chain capabilities to fully illuminate the job site.

Maxi-Heat

The Maxi-Heat 1M BTU is a towable indirect fired heater. With two independently operating burners providing up to a combined 1,000,000 BTUs of heat, this unit provides reliable heat in even the harshest of conditions. For ease of operation, the Maxi-Heat comes fully equipped with the iQ system, which automatically calibrates each burner for reliable trouble-free operation and eliminates the tedious trial and error combustion measurements and adjustments.

Recirculation is standard on all Maxi-Heat products, resulting in increased efficiency and lower fuel consumption, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit allmand.com.