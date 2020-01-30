Allen Introduces HDX600 Hydra-Drive Extreme Riding Trowel

Thu January 30, 2020 - National Edition
Allen's HDX600 riding trowel is a hydraulically-controlled, 8 ft. (2.4 m) class ride-on power trowel that is powered by a powerful 50 hp Hatz liquid-cooled diesel engine.
The HDX600 was designed with the high volume flatwork concrete contractor in mind. This riding trowel comes with dedicated panning/finishing modes, digital readouts for accurate fuel levels and diagnostics, and a large 13 gal. fuel tank for longer run times. It also is equipped with powerful pumps that help maintain excellent torque even at high rotor speeds. This makes the machine excellent for panning or finishing operations, according to the manufacturer.
HDX600 standard features include:
