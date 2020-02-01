Allen Introduces MSP465 Riding Trowel

Sat February 01, 2020 - National Edition
Allen's MSP465 riding trowel is a mechanically-driven, 8 ft. (2.4 m) class ride-on power trowel that is powered by a powerful 57 hp Kubota liquid-cooled gasoline engine.
The MSP465 was designed with the high volume flatwork concrete contractor in mind. This riding trowel comes with liquid cooled engine to keep machine running cooler, digital readouts for accurate fuel levels and diagnostics, and a large 12 gal. fuel tank for longer run times. This rider produces excellent torque even at high rotor speeds, which make this machine excellent for panning or finishing operations, according to the manufacturer.
MSP465 standard features include:
For more information, visit www.alleneng.com.