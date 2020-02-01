--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Allen Introduces MSP465 Riding Trowel

Sat February 01, 2020 - National Edition
Allen Engineering


The MSP465 comes with liquid cooled engine to keep machine running cooler, digital readouts for accurate fuel levels and diagnostics, and a large 12 gal. fuel tank for longer run times.
Allen's MSP465 riding trowel is a mechanically-driven, 8 ft. (2.4 m) class ride-on power trowel that is powered by a powerful 57 hp Kubota liquid-cooled gasoline engine.

The MSP465 was designed with the high volume flatwork concrete contractor in mind. This riding trowel comes with liquid cooled engine to keep machine running cooler, digital readouts for accurate fuel levels and diagnostics, and a large 12 gal. fuel tank for longer run times. This rider produces excellent torque even at high rotor speeds, which make this machine excellent for panning or finishing operations, according to the manufacturer.

MSP465 standard features include:

  • 57 hp Kubota WG1605 liquid-cooled gasoline engine provides excellent power
  • 12 gal. fuel capacity allows extended run time
  • Bilingual digital display conveniently shows engine diagnostics (temp, rpm, oil pressure, warnings, etc).
  • Helical gearboxes ensure maximum torque even at higher rotor speeds
  • Two point, top-mount lifting system
  • Four point tie downs
  • Twin, 46 in. (116.8 cm) rotors with five bladed spiders

For more information, visit www.alleneng.com.



