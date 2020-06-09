Allen RP235 and RP245 Polishing Riders Contain Improved Standard Features
Tue June 09, 2020 - National Edition Allen Engineering
Allen announced the debut of the RP235 and RP245 polishing riders. The RP235 and RP245 were designed with the high volume concrete polisher in mind.
These riding trowels come ready to achieve high rotor speeds and maintain high torque while polishing, and they also come equipped with retractable dolly jacks that ensure transportation indoors can be done with ease, as well as allowing for quick change of polishing pads.
These designs also are built on Allen's edging riding trowel frame to allow contractors to get extremely close to the wall while polishing.
RP235 standard features include:
Dolly jacks
Cruise control added
Water selector switch for front / rear spray nozzles
Brass spray nozzles instead of plastic
New 9 gallon water tank
Toggle switch for continuous spray
180 rpm for high-speed burnishing or polishing
40 lb propane bottle for longer lasting operating hours
25 hp Kohler PCH740 propane engine
Two-point, top-mount lifting system
Four-point tie downs
RP245 standard features include:
Dolly jacks
Cruise control added
Water selector switch for front / rear spray nozzles
Brass spray nozzles instead of plastic
New 9 gallon water tank
Toggle switch for continuous spray
180 rpm for high-speed burnishing or polishing
40 lb propane bottle for longer lasting operating hours
