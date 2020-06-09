Allen announced the debut of the RP235 and RP245 polishing riders. The RP235 and RP245 were designed with the high volume concrete polisher in mind.

These riding trowels come ready to achieve high rotor speeds and maintain high torque while polishing, and they also come equipped with retractable dolly jacks that ensure transportation indoors can be done with ease, as well as allowing for quick change of polishing pads.

These designs also are built on Allen's edging riding trowel frame to allow contractors to get extremely close to the wall while polishing.

RP235 standard features include:

Dolly jacks

Cruise control added

Water selector switch for front / rear spray nozzles

Brass spray nozzles instead of plastic

New 9 gallon water tank

Toggle switch for continuous spray

180 rpm for high-speed burnishing or polishing

40 lb propane bottle for longer lasting operating hours

25 hp Kohler PCH740 propane engine

Two-point, top-mount lifting system

Four-point tie downs

RP245 standard features include:

Dolly jacks

Cruise control added

Water selector switch for front / rear spray nozzles

Brass spray nozzles instead of plastic

New 9 gallon water tank

Toggle switch for continuous spray

180 rpm for high-speed burnishing or polishing

40 lb propane bottle for longer lasting operating hours

25 hp Kohler PCH740 propane engine

Power steering option for operator comfort

Two-point, top-mount lifting system

Four-point tie downs

For more information, visit www.alleneng.com.