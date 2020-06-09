--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Allen RP235 and RP245 Polishing Riders Contain Improved Standard Features

Tue June 09, 2020 - National Edition
Allen Engineering


RP235 RP245

Allen announced the debut of the RP235 and RP245 polishing riders. The RP235 and RP245 were designed with the high volume concrete polisher in mind.

These riding trowels come ready to achieve high rotor speeds and maintain high torque while polishing, and they also come equipped with retractable dolly jacks that ensure transportation indoors can be done with ease, as well as allowing for quick change of polishing pads.

These designs also are built on Allen's edging riding trowel frame to allow contractors to get extremely close to the wall while polishing.

RP235 standard features include:

  • Dolly jacks
  • Cruise control added
  • Water selector switch for front / rear spray nozzles
  • Brass spray nozzles instead of plastic
  • New 9 gallon water tank
  • Toggle switch for continuous spray
  • 180 rpm for high-speed burnishing or polishing
  • 40 lb propane bottle for longer lasting operating hours
  • 25 hp Kohler PCH740 propane engine
  • Two-point, top-mount lifting system
  • Four-point tie downs

    RP235

RP245 standard features include:

  • Dolly jacks
  • Cruise control added
  • Water selector switch for front / rear spray nozzles
  • Brass spray nozzles instead of plastic
  • New 9 gallon water tank
  • Toggle switch for continuous spray
  • 180 rpm for high-speed burnishing or polishing
  • 40 lb propane bottle for longer lasting operating hours
  • 25 hp Kohler PCH740 propane engine
  • Power steering option for operator comfort
  • Two-point, top-mount lifting system
  • Four-point tie downs

    RP245

For more information, visit www.alleneng.com.


