Alabama Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair said June 11 that Allied Mineral Products LLC is investing $23.5 million to launch an expansion of its Pell City plant, designed to produce a variety of heat containment refractory products used in industrial applications.

Shortly after McNair's announcement, Allied executives and employees joined state and local officials for groundbreaking ceremonies at the site.

The growth project will add a 200,000-sq.-ft. production facility on the company's property at 308 Truss Ferry Road in Pell City that will create 13 new jobs, according to Made in Alabama, the news arm of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

With the expansion, the company's workforce will be boosted to a total of 94 full-time employees.

"Since its founding over 60 years ago, Allied Mineral Products has grown into a global company, serving multiple industries and registering sales to more than 100 countries," explained McNair. "With a worldwide presence, the company could have selected another location for this investment, so this expansion in Pell City is truly a testament to the workforce there."

Latest Allied Project to Increase Its Capabilities

Construction on the new facility is already under way and is slated to be finished in late 2025. In addition to the new building, the expansion will include the installation of new cranes, drying ovens and mixers as well as other equipment, according to Made in Alabama.

Allied officials noted that the expansion will increase the Pell City facility's production capacity, improve efficiency, prepare it for future growth and increase its ability to serve the company's Southern region.

"Our partnership with Alabama is strengthened yet again with the expansion of this plant, which we built in 2019," said Paul Jamieson, president and CEO of Allied Mineral Products. "Our theme for this event is ‘Growth Propels Us.' This is true for Allied globally, but nowhere more apparent than here in Pell City.

"Locating our facility in Alabama was part of a long-term strategy to expand our manufacturing presence in the South to be closer to our customers," he added. "Because of the quality of this workforce and the local support here, our growth in Alabama has been faster than we planned. We are excited to be expanding our facility so soon and are confident this will help us to continue that growth."

Joining the Alabama commerce department to support the project were the Pell City Industrial Development Board and AIDT, a state workforce development agency, which will provide services including skills training on automation technologies for Allied employees.

"It is always good to see growth in our industrial base and [it] is a reflection of the quality of the workforce in [this county]," commented Stan Batemon, chair of the St. Clair County Commission.

Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt also cheered the company's growth plans.

"[We are] proud to see the continued growth and success at Allied Mineral Products," he told Made in Alabama. "New investment and job growth will stimulate the local economy and highlight the fact that Pell City is a great place for business."

Beyond the Alabama factory, Allied has U.S. locations in Brownsville, Texas, and Columbus, Ohio, the latter of which serves as its headquarters. The manufacturing company also has facilities in Canada, South America, Europe, India, China and South Africa.

