The company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the Innovation Center. Special guests and community leaders joined Allison to celebrate the occasion including Mayor Joe Hogsett; EVP of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at IEDC Dave Roberts; members of the Speedway Town Council; local leaders in education from IUPUI, Marian University and Purdue University; along with partners that helped Allison realize its vision for the facility.

Allison Transmission, a designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, unveiled the Allison Transmission Innovation Center, a new 96,000-sq.-ft. facility featuring enhanced product and technology development and validation capabilities to support its customers, industry partners and suppliers.

At the facility located on the campus of Allison's headquarters and primary manufacturing base in Indianapolis, Allison engineers will be focused on advancing technology in the commercial vehicle industry to support its mission of improving the way the world works.

The Innovation Center is now the home to approximately 300 Allison employees, consolidating engineering teams from multiple locations into one facility. Consolidation of the engineering teams will enhance internal and external collaboration allowing Allison to bring new products and technology to market faster and more efficiently, the company said.

"The Innovation Center, along with the recently expanded Vehicle Electrification and Environmental Test Center also located on our Indianapolis campus, will be centers of excellence for the development of enhanced conventional and fully electric vehicle technology to meet the constantly evolving needs of the end markets Allison serves," said Dave Graziosi, chairman and CEO, Allison Transmission.

"These facilities showcase our commitment to maintaining a leading role in powering the advancements of sustainability and environmental initiatives in the commercial vehicle industry."

Over the past 100 years, Allison has established a reputation for providing reliable, durable and valued propulsion solutions in the world. Investments like the Innovation Center will help ensure that the company remains an industry leader with its next generation of propulsion systems, the company said.

