ALL's Steve Freckmann Receives SC&RA Pinnacle Award

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

ALL's Steve Freckmann Receives SC&RA Pinnacle Award

Tue May 12, 2020 - National Edition
ALL Crane


Steve Freckmann
Steve Freckmann

Steve Freckmann, general manager of Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental, a member of the ALL Family of Companies, has received the Pinnacle Award from the Specialized Carriers and Rigging Association (SC&RA).

The Pinnacle Award signals the end of Freckmann's three-year term on the association's board of directors, and also recognizes his more than decade and a half of involvement in leadership positions within the association.

Based in Washington, D.C., SC&RA is an international trade association of crane and rigging professionals with more than 1,400 members in 46 nations. Dawes was one of seven founding companies that formed the association in 1947.

"Steve has brought his expertise and methodical approach to every post he's held with SC&RA," said Beth O'Quinn, SC&RA senior vice president, crane & rigging. "Since 2007, he has continuously held positions on one of our committees, helping to shape the future of our industry, culminating with the recent completion of his term on our board of directors. I know he will continue to lend his unique perspective in the years to come."

Freckmann continues to serve on SC&RA's labor committee and, in addition to his service on the board of directors, has previously served on the nominating committee, workshop program task force, and was chair of the crane and rigging group.

"SC&RA is a vital organization to our industry, with so many men and women — and many of my own ALL Family colleagues — working hard to advocate for safe, prosperous operations. I'm happy to lend my support to an organization I believe in so strongly. But others are more deserving of accolades," Freckmann said.

Freckmann, whose father Thomas Freckmann was an owner of Dawes Transfer, which later became the Dawes brand the industry knows today, was born into the crane business and has spent his life dedicated to it. Freckmann calls SC&RA the largest association voice for the industry, advocating on its behalf to governments and governing bodies at home and abroad. In addition to advocacy, explained Freckmann, SC&RA offers training and education, crane operator certification, industry-specific standards and guidelines, networking opportunities, and leadership and development programs for the next generation of crane and rigging professionals.

For more information, call 800/232-4100 or visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

ALL Crane ALL Family of Companies Awards Cranes Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA)