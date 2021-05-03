Equipmentdown-arrow
Alta Announces Full Integration

Mon May 03, 2021 - National Edition
Alta


As of June 1, 2021, The Alta Industrial Group is officially migrating its various businesses in the materials handling industry into Alta Material Handling — one brand with the focus of "delivering tomorrow's promise, today." Alta is looking forward to working with all its current customers and moving forward with new ones with the hope of fostering customers for life.

Alta has been operating as one corporation for a while and will now have all its brands together while still holding itself to the highest standards of customer service and expanding offerings throughout the country.

With more than 86 years of combined industry experience and providing customer service that fosters customers relationships, Alta has consistently been recognized by the Hyster-Yale Group and other equipment manufacturers as one of their top-performing dealers in the country. Alta intends to bring the same level of service to its business.

Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., with 55 various locations across 11 states in the Midwest, Northeast and Florida, the company looks forward to this transition. Its construction division will remain Alta Equipment but will still operate as part of the Alta family.

For more information, visit altaequipment.com.




