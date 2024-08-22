CEG photo Randy Hoffmann

Alta Equipment announced that Randy Hoffmann has accepted the position of rental coordinator at the company's Berlin, Conn., location.

Previously, Hoffmann was employed by one of the national rental chains.

"We are thrilled that Randy [Hoffmann] has decided to bring his knowledge and expertise to the Alta Equipment organization," the company said.

In his role as rental coordinator, Hoffmann will manage many of the details involved in rental transactions, including setting up accounts, handling logistics and delivery, ensuring that proper insurance policies are in place and making arrangements for pick-up at the end of the rental. Hoffmann also will work with customers to determine what piece of equipment is ideally suited for the job at hand.

From its Berlin, Conn., location, Alta Equipment offers a wide assortment of equipment for various applications, including paving, demolition, agricultural, snow and ice removal, as well as aerial lifts, landscape and maintenance machines, power systems and aggregate equipment. CEG

Today's top stories