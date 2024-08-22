List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Alta Equipment Names New Rental Coordinator in Conn.

    Randy Hoffmann has joined Alta Equipment as the new rental coordinator in Berlin, Conn. With experience in national rental chains, Hoffmann will handle rental logistics, account setup, insurance policies, equipment selection for various applications, and customer service at the location offering a wide range of equipment.

    Thu August 22, 2024 - Northeast Edition #18
    CEG


    Randy Hoffmann
    CEG photo
    Randy Hoffmann

    Alta Equipment announced that Randy Hoffmann has accepted the position of rental coordinator at the company's Berlin, Conn., location.

    Previously, Hoffmann was employed by one of the national rental chains.

    "We are thrilled that Randy [Hoffmann] has decided to bring his knowledge and expertise to the Alta Equipment organization," the company said.

    In his role as rental coordinator, Hoffmann will manage many of the details involved in rental transactions, including setting up accounts, handling logistics and delivery, ensuring that proper insurance policies are in place and making arrangements for pick-up at the end of the rental. Hoffmann also will work with customers to determine what piece of equipment is ideally suited for the job at hand.

    From its Berlin, Conn., location, Alta Equipment offers a wide assortment of equipment for various applications, including paving, demolition, agricultural, snow and ice removal, as well as aerial lifts, landscape and maintenance machines, power systems and aggregate equipment. CEG




