Customers of Ditch Witch and Subsite Electronics products have been receiving service and support from their local Ditch Witch dealership for decades, and now with the addition of two new product lines, underground construction professionals around the globe can reap the same benefits.

The Ditch Witch division will offer the full product lines, parts and service for both the American Augers and Trencor brands.

Dealership and factory personnel have been working together to prepare for distribution of these two strong brands through the worldwide Ditch Witch dealer channel. The manufacturing of Ditch Witch products will remain in Perry, Okla., and American Augers and Trencor products will continue to be built in West Salem, Ohio.

"This is a great opportunity for our Trencor and American Augers' customers to receive all the benefits our Ditch Witch customers have been accustomed to for more than 60 years," said Kevin Smith, general manager of the Ditch Witch Division.

"We are excited about the integration of these two brands into our organization. Our dealerships, along with the current product support expertise provided by the factory, are fully prepared to extend their outstanding services to even more customers all over the world."

American Augers began in 1970 and has been leader in large-diameter underground construction since the beginning. With horizontal direction drills ranging from 110,000 to 1.1 million lbs. of thrust and pullback; auger boring machines, including a 600,000-lb. electric unit; mud pumps and cleaning systems; and, now the Ditch Witch Division, the brand is well-positioned to continue its success far into the future, according to the company.

Trencor manufactures mechanically driven trenchers and rugged surface miners with upwards of 950 hp. Trencor has a long history of success in the industry as the brand got its start in 1945.

"These brands have excellent reputations in our industry and our dealers are committed to providing quality sales, services, parts and support to all current and new customers," said Smith.

For more information, visit www.ditchwitch.com.

Today's top stories