List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

American Cancer Society to Host Big Dig Denver's 2nd Annual Event

Thu September 22, 2022 - West Edition
American Cancer Society


There is still time to purchase tickets for the American Cancer Society's Big Dig Denver event on Saturday, Sept. 24.
There is still time to purchase tickets for the American Cancer Society's Big Dig Denver event on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The American Cancer Society is hosting the 2nd annual Big Dig of Denver Metro, sponsored by PCL Construction, Kiewit, Honnen and Diamond Excavating, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Schweiger Ranch in Lone Tree, Colo.

Event planners have scheduled a safe and fun event experience for attendees that includes:

  • Digging equipment and other fun "toys" to play on;
  • Scoops Ice Cream will be onsite selling delicious treats from their food truck; and
  • Opportunities to learn about the construction industry from our sponsors and supporters.

Ther are multiple ticket package options available. Attendees can purchase individual or a family 4-pack.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE.

Event date: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Event location: Schweiger Ranch, 10822 S. Havana St., Lone Tree, Colo. 80124

About Big Dig Denver

Big Dig Denver gives adults and children, including cancer patients and survivors, the opportunity to operate heavy machinery. Sponsors and ticket holders become "hard hats" for the day as they come together to raise funds for childhood cancer. The event features large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment for kids of any age and size to play with in a festive, fair-like atmosphere.

For more information, please contact Heidi Weisman [email protected]




Today's top stories

Concrete Sector Continues to See Project Delays, Production Cut-Backs

Atkinson Moves Mountains On California Highway Project

Uncommon MSE Wall Failure Calls for Unique Geotechnical Solutions

Bobcat Unleashes T86 Compact Track Loader, S86 Skid Steer Loader

Texas AGC Lauds Record $85B in Funding

Case E Series Excavators Reloaded With Major Evolution in Operator Experience

Raised On Blacktop With American Pavement Specialists

Bizzack Construction Leads Vital Corridor Q Work



 

Read more about...

Colorado






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA