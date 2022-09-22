There is still time to purchase tickets for the American Cancer Society's Big Dig Denver event on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The American Cancer Society is hosting the 2nd annual Big Dig of Denver Metro, sponsored by PCL Construction, Kiewit, Honnen and Diamond Excavating, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Schweiger Ranch in Lone Tree, Colo.

Event planners have scheduled a safe and fun event experience for attendees that includes:

Digging equipment and other fun "toys" to play on;

Scoops Ice Cream will be onsite selling delicious treats from their food truck; and

Opportunities to learn about the construction industry from our sponsors and supporters.

Ther are multiple ticket package options available. Attendees can purchase individual or a family 4-pack.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE.

Event date: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Event location: Schweiger Ranch, 10822 S. Havana St., Lone Tree, Colo. 80124

About Big Dig Denver

Big Dig Denver gives adults and children, including cancer patients and survivors, the opportunity to operate heavy machinery. Sponsors and ticket holders become "hard hats" for the day as they come together to raise funds for childhood cancer. The event features large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment for kids of any age and size to play with in a festive, fair-like atmosphere.

For more information, please contact Heidi Weisman [email protected]

Today's top stories