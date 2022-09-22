Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu September 22, 2022 - West Edition
The American Cancer Society is hosting the 2nd annual Big Dig of Denver Metro, sponsored by PCL Construction, Kiewit, Honnen and Diamond Excavating, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Schweiger Ranch in Lone Tree, Colo.
Event planners have scheduled a safe and fun event experience for attendees that includes:
Ther are multiple ticket package options available. Attendees can purchase individual or a family 4-pack.
Event date: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Event location: Schweiger Ranch, 10822 S. Havana St., Lone Tree, Colo. 80124
About Big Dig Denver
Big Dig Denver gives adults and children, including cancer patients and survivors, the opportunity to operate heavy machinery. Sponsors and ticket holders become "hard hats" for the day as they come together to raise funds for childhood cancer. The event features large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment for kids of any age and size to play with in a festive, fair-like atmosphere.
For more information, please contact Heidi Weisman [email protected]