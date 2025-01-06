ACPA announced 2024 award winners: Glenn Eder, Matt Zeller, Bernard Izevbekhai, Brent Burwell, Dare County Regional Airport, and IDOT-Emmet County-Highway 9 project recipients of prestigious accolades for outstanding achievements in the concrete pavement industry.

The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) announced the winners of several of its prestigious industry awards, presented during the association's 61st annual meeting of the members held Dec. 4, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Hartmann-Hirschman-Egan Award

The Hartmann-Hirschman-Egan Award is the most coveted of the ACPA service and achievement awards.

First presented in 1968, this award was originally named in honor of Harold W. Hartmann, the association's secretary-treasurer from 1964 until 1974. In 1987, Robert E. Hirschman's name was added in recognition of his term as the association's chairman (then president) in 1967, as well as his tenure as secretary-treasurer from 1975 to 1987.

In 2007, the name of Edward A. Egan was added for his service as ACPA's chairman in 1986, as well as secretary-treasurer from 1988 to 2007.

The award recognizes individuals or organizations for unparalleled commitment, dedication, participation and leadership in the concrete pavement community.

The 2024 Hartmann-Hirschman-Egan Award winner is former ACPA Board member Glenn Eder. Eder retired as American Highway's vice president of technical sales in 2022. Prior to American Highway, Eder owned and was the president of Contractors Steel & Accessories from 1986 to 1998. After his company was purchased by Ersco Corporation in 1998, he served as the vice president & division manager of paving supplies until 2007.

Eder went on to work for another load transfer manufacturer, Block Heavy & Highway, from 2007 until 2011, when that company was acquired by Dayton Superior. Eder made his name within the Dayton Superior organization from 2011 to 2015, where he served as the sales manager of paving products.

In 2015 he transitioned from Dayton Superior to JC Supply, growing its business as the vice president of marketing & business development until JC supply was purchased by American Highway in December 2020.

"Glenn was a valued member of the ACPA board of directors for many years and is considered a trusted advisor and friend. Once again, the members have chosen to honor a gentleman and a legend in our industry," said Laura O'Neill Kaumo, president and CEO of the American Concrete Pavement Association.

"The more than 40 years of contribution, value and fantastic personality that Glenn has brought to the entire concrete paving industry make him more than deserving of this award. Glenn and I worked together at different times across our careers, my first interaction with him being at Ersco, where I was his salesman from Dayton Superior. Throughout my career I have considered Glenn a mentor, and our business relationship has grown into a personal friendship," said Ron Meskis, CEO, American Highway.

Harold Halm Presidential Award

The Harold Halm Presidential Award is named in honor of ACPA's first president, and this prestigious recognition is awarded at the discretion of ACPA's president to an individual who has made significant contributions to the concrete pavement industry.

The 2024 recipient is Matt Zeller, concrete promoter at the Concrete Paving Association (CPAM) of Minnesota. Zeller has more than 30 years of experience in the concrete paving industry, serving as CPAM's executive director from 2004 to 2024.

During his tenure at the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Zeller was a key architect of the water/cement ratio specification, which has resulted in concrete pavements that drastically outperform the concrete pavements built without it. Zeller is widely known as an expert on concrete pavements pushing for early opening strength research, leading to ideas that are currently being adopted worldwide.

"Matt is an outstanding person who is passionate about concrete pavement. He is truly deserving of the acknowledgement and appreciation of his years of dedication to the industry," explained Dan Labo, executive director, Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota.

Marlin J Knutson Award for Technical Achievement

The Marlin J Knutson Award for Technical Achievement is named in honor of the second chief executive of ACPA and recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing the development and implementation of technical innovations — as well as best practices — for the design and construction of concrete pavements.

The 2024 recipient is Bernard Izevbekhai with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. With decades of experience in the concrete pavement industry, Izevbekhai has been a leading voice in research, co-authoring and authoring more than 40 different research papers, primarily on concrete pavements. His work behind MnROAD was critical and his efforts have received worldwide recognition, contributing greatly to new innovations and applications of concrete paving ideas and technologies.

"Bernard is one of the most intelligent and thoughtful researchers that I have ever known, and his integrity and character has always impressed me through the decades that I have known him. Without a doubt, his contributions to the concrete industry will be referenced by other researchers for decades to come," said Dan Labo, executive director, Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota.

Outstanding Promoter Award

The Outstanding Promoter Award is given annually to a person who has made significant contributions through promotion efforts or programs to advance the awareness, specification, and/or placement of concrete pavements. This recognition is reserved for those who have been on the front lines making a difference for our industry.

Brent Burwell with the Oklahoma/Arkansas Chapter of ACPA is the recipient of the 2024 award. Burwelll serves as the primary concrete pavement representative between contractors and the Departments of Transportation for Oklahoma and Arkansas. Burwell's steadfast promotion of concrete pavement and concrete pavement technology, as well as his involvement in specification review processes, encourages decision makers to have confidence in choosing concrete. Burwell has skillfully guided meetings between contractors and DOT representatives, providing rare forums where industry stakeholders can collaborate directly on concrete specifications and innovative ideas, effectively managing research and fostering open discussions.

"Brent's expertise has become a valuable asset, not only to contractors, cement companies, and suppliers, but also to DOTs and municipalities who often seek his insights on concrete-related matters. His technical expertise and professional disposition have created a great deal of respect and trust in the industry, which has undoubtedly resulted in an increased use of high-quality concrete pavements in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Brent truly serves as the ‘cement' that binds various stakeholders, ensuring cohesion and advancing standards across the industry," said Don Weaver, president, Weaver Bailey Contractors.

National Lifetime Pavement Recognition Award

The National Lifetime Pavement Recognition Award is presented to an agency/owner of an in-service concrete pavement that has demonstrated exceptional performance for its state and community, and for local users.

The Dare County Regional Airport has served the Outer Banks Community in North Carolina from its Roanoke Island location since 1943 and is the recipient of the 2024 Lifetime Pavement Award. The airport's concrete apron — also known as a ramp or tarmac — was in service for nearly 80 years, facilitating more than 32,000 landings and takeoffs each year before requiring renovation. While the renovations the airport were completed in 2022, this airport serves as a great story telling the benefits and longevity of concrete pavement.

"This project is worthy of an award for long-life pavement and the following should be recognized: Dare County, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the FAA Southern Region for having the foresight to fund and award a concrete project to fix the long-life pavement that had been in service for 80 years," said Greg Dean, executive director, Southeast Chapter, ACPA.

Best in Show Sustainability Award

The Best in Show Sustainability Award is awarded to the organization and project that best showcase sustainable operations and construction practices. The 2024 recipient was the IDOT-Emmet County-Highway 9 project located in Emmet County, Iowa. Project contractor Cedar Valley believes that "being green" is cost effective and socially responsible and they have been recognized by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce as a Leader in Sustainable Business. This project removed and recycled more than 34,000 sq. yds. of concrete, which was used as modified subbase under the new mainline pavement.

Additionally, the project used 1L cement, reducing the environmental impact of cement production by reducing the CO2 emissions in the manufacturing process. The first operation on this project was the installation of silt fences and ditch checks to prevent fugitive soil from entering the existing water ways. Likewise, disturbed areas were always stabilized if construction activity did not take place for 21 calendar days.

The project contractor is Cedar Valley Corp and the owner is the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Best in Show Innovation Award

The Best in Show Innovation Award is awarded to the organization and project that best showcase innovation in either the contracting process or during the construction phase to improve safety, cost to construct, value, quality, and performance.

The 2024 recipient is the Route 28 Interchange Improvement Project, located in Allegheny County, Pa. The project incorporated many innovative construction practices such as utilizing stringless paving and non-destructive paving.

Using stringless paving allows for the elimination of the labor-intensive aspect of setting up stringline for concrete slipform machines and concerns about limited workspace. Using non-destructive paving eliminated the need for nearly 30 concrete cores which would have been drilled into the new concrete pavement.

The project contractor is Golden Triangle Construction, the project owner is Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; and the engineer is Michael Baker International.

