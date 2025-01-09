Don Weaver, President of Weaver-Bailey Contractors Inc., is appointed Chair of the Board of Directors for the American Concrete Pavement Association. With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Weaver aims to promote concrete paving through strategic outreach efforts. The newly elected board and administration committee will work together to advance ACPA's mission.

Photo courtesy of ACPA Don Weaver

The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) announced Don Weaver, president of Weaver-Bailey Contractors Inc., as the chairman of the board of directors in 2025.

Weaver has 50 years of experience in the concrete paving industry, more than 45 of those years being with Weaver-Bailey Contractors, which is based in Conway, Ark. Since 2002 he has served as the president and chief executive officer of the company, responsible for all areas of business operations. Previously he served twenty years as the chief operations officer/vice president, and before that was a project manager.

Weaver is a national board member representing the Associated General Contractors of America Arkansas Chapter, and was the chapter's president in 2002. In 2009 he was the highway chairman for the Associated General Contractors of America National. In 2015 he was the national chairman for The Road Information Program (TRIP), and currently he serves as a board member of the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board.

"Don is more than prepared to lead ACPA into the future because he has a strong vision for how to push the promotion of concrete paving through the association," said Laura O'Neill Kaumo, president and CEO of ACPA. "Don understands that in order to be effective, pavers need to be in the ‘room where it happens' and that means outreach to lawmakers, state highway agencies and the general public."

"I hope to build on the work that Ernie Peterson, Laura O'Neill Kaumo, the board and the staff have done to grow ACPA — through its relations with chapters, members and government partners — to make concrete the material of first choice for all pavements," said Weaver.

ACPA's member companies also have elected the 2025 board of directors. In addition to Weaver, the 2025 administration committee includes:

Patrick Cleary, Holcim, first vice chair

Ed Wessel, Hi-Way Paving Inc., second vice chair

Ruben Guerrero, Salt River Materials Group, third vice chair

Ernie Peterson, Ash Grove Cement, immediate past chairman

Dan Rozycki, The Transtec Group, treasurer

The remainder of the board of directors includes:

Bryan Beck, GOMACO

Tim Duit, Duit Construction Co.

Joe Finnegan, GCC America

Mike Fox, PRINCE CONTRACTING LLC

Joel Galassini, Cemex

Tim Gerhardt, Koss Construction Co.

Toby Knott, Heidelberg Materials

Greg Mulder, Iowa Concrete Paving Association

Tim Nash, Wirtgen America

Greg Pelkey, Shafer Contracting Co.

Nathan Reede, Reede Construction Inc.

John Roberts, IGGA

Brett Ruffing, Kentucky Concrete Association

Dave Sciullo, Golden Triangle Construction

Jake Steinberg, American Highway

Joe Weishaar, CPS Consulting

Today's top stories