    American Concrete Pavement Association Announces New Board of Directors Chair

    Don Weaver, President of Weaver-Bailey Contractors Inc., is appointed Chair of the Board of Directors for the American Concrete Pavement Association. With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Weaver aims to promote concrete paving through strategic outreach efforts. The newly elected board and administration committee will work together to advance ACPA's mission.

    Thu January 09, 2025 - National Edition
    American Concrete Pavement Association


    Don Weaver
    Photo courtesy of ACPA
    Don Weaver

    The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) announced Don Weaver, president of Weaver-Bailey Contractors Inc., as the chairman of the board of directors in 2025.

    Weaver has 50 years of experience in the concrete paving industry, more than 45 of those years being with Weaver-Bailey Contractors, which is based in Conway, Ark. Since 2002 he has served as the president and chief executive officer of the company, responsible for all areas of business operations. Previously he served twenty years as the chief operations officer/vice president, and before that was a project manager.

    Weaver is a national board member representing the Associated General Contractors of America Arkansas Chapter, and was the chapter's president in 2002. In 2009 he was the highway chairman for the Associated General Contractors of America National. In 2015 he was the national chairman for The Road Information Program (TRIP), and currently he serves as a board member of the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board.

    "Don is more than prepared to lead ACPA into the future because he has a strong vision for how to push the promotion of concrete paving through the association," said Laura O'Neill Kaumo, president and CEO of ACPA. "Don understands that in order to be effective, pavers need to be in the ‘room where it happens' and that means outreach to lawmakers, state highway agencies and the general public."

    "I hope to build on the work that Ernie Peterson, Laura O'Neill Kaumo, the board and the staff have done to grow ACPA — through its relations with chapters, members and government partners — to make concrete the material of first choice for all pavements," said Weaver.

    ACPA's member companies also have elected the 2025 board of directors. In addition to Weaver, the 2025 administration committee includes:

    • Patrick Cleary, Holcim, first vice chair
    • Ed Wessel, Hi-Way Paving Inc., second vice chair
    • Ruben Guerrero, Salt River Materials Group, third vice chair
    • Ernie Peterson, Ash Grove Cement, immediate past chairman
    • Dan Rozycki, The Transtec Group, treasurer

    The remainder of the board of directors includes:

    • Bryan Beck, GOMACO
    • Tim Duit, Duit Construction Co.
    • Joe Finnegan, GCC America
    • Mike Fox, PRINCE CONTRACTING LLC
    • Joel Galassini, Cemex
    • Tim Gerhardt, Koss Construction Co.
    • Toby Knott, Heidelberg Materials
    • Greg Mulder, Iowa Concrete Paving Association
    • Tim Nash, Wirtgen America
    • Greg Pelkey, Shafer Contracting Co.
    • Nathan Reede, Reede Construction Inc.
    • John Roberts, IGGA
    • Brett Ruffing, Kentucky Concrete Association
    • Dave Sciullo, Golden Triangle Construction
    • Jake Steinberg, American Highway
    • Joe Weishaar, CPS Consulting



    Read more about...

    American Concrete Pavement Association