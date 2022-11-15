Tabah Nez

The American Concrete Pumping Association (ACPA) has announced the association's first dedicated safety director: Tabah Nez.

This inaugural position was created to further ACPA's safety and certification programs for concrete pumping professionals.

As ACPA safety director, Nez will be responsible for developing and overseeing all safety and risk management activities, including safety programs, committees, bulletins and resources. His role will be instrumental in developing the training curriculum for ACPA University, an online training platform to be launched January 2023.

"I look forward to using my knowledge and experience to help shape a world-class safety resource for the concrete pumping industry," said Nez.

Nez brings to this position 23 years of professional hands-on experience in the areas of occupational, safety and health management; environmental health and safety management; risk prevention programs; management of construction emergencies; safety training and worker's comp claims management. He has served on the American Society of Concrete Contractors Executive Safety Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in occupational safety and health from Columbia Southern University and is OSHA-certified from the University of California, San Diego.

"Hiring a dedicated safety director is a milestone in ACPA's history. I'm excited for this next chapter and the impact it will have on our members," said Christi Collins, ACPA executive director.

For more information, visit www.concretepumpers.com.

