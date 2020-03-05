--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
American Eagle Brings Electric Compressor to Market

Thu March 05, 2020 - National Edition
American Eagle


The compressor’s small footprint, along with its weight of 225 lbs., makes it a great addition to a hybrid work truck where higher air consumption is needed.
The compressor’s small footprint, along with its weight of 225 lbs., makes it a great addition to a hybrid work truck where higher air consumption is needed.

American Eagle has released its 30P-E compressor, an electrically driven air compressor. The new compressor launchedat the NTEA Work Truck Show 2020 in Indianapolis, Ind. It also will be highlighted on a hybrid Stellar TMAX 1-11 mechanics truck in the Stellar Industries Booth (Central Hall, Booth C20627) at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, March 10 to 14 in Las Vegas.

The 30P-E reciprocating compressor is driven by a 48V electric motor and controller in lieu of a traditional hydraulicsystem. This allows the compressor to be paired with work trucks that are built on an electric hybrid chassis platform. Whether the work truck is a van or a traditional service body, the compressor is a great complement to provide an air source for pneumatic needs.

The compressor's small footprint, along with its weight of 225 lbs., makes it a great addition to a hybrid work truck where higher air consumption is needed. Even with its compact size, it produces a maximum air output of 30 CFM and up to 150 psi of air pressure.

Consistent with all American Eagle Air Compressors, the 30P-E comes standard with a heavy-duty crankshaft for smooth operation and long life; stainless steel reed valves for heat resistance and longevity; flip-top lid for easy service access; and canister air filters for easy replacement during preventive maintenance.

For more information, call 800/392-3015 or visit www.americaneagleacc.com.



