Amid Challenges, Schlouch Continues Safely Delivering Jobs

Schlouch crews make progress at Lehigh Valley Health Network, Nazareth, Pa.

Thus far, 2020 has been a challenging year. The dedication to safety procedures and policies has kept Schlouch's job sites, employees and their families safe. From handwashing stations on job sites and social distancing, to strictly following OSHA regulations, Schlouch continues to present a quality product in a safe manner.

Berks County

Conrad Weiser School District has named Schlouch Incorporated to provide stadium turf field upgrades at the high school located in Robesonia, Berks County, Pa. Work will be completed in summer 2020.

Wyomissing Area School District chose Schlouch Incorporated to provide paving services for the Wyomissing High School, Wyomissing Borough, Berks County, Pa. Schlouch is providing parking lot reconstruction, milling, asphalt overlay, sealcoating and concrete curb repairs. Work will be completed in summer 2020.

Lebanon County

ATT Sports Inc. named Schlouch Incorporated to provide track renovations for the Northern Lebanon High School, Fredericksburg, Lebanon County, Pa. Schlouch is providing survey, stakeout and paving. Work will be completed in summer 2020.

Lehigh County

Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. selected Schlouch Incorporated to conduct site preparation for the Hamilton Walk project. Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. is developing the three phase active adult community on the 108.04-acre site. The builder for this project is D. R. Horton. The site is located in Upper Macungie and Lower Macungie Townships, Lehigh County, Pa. Work on Phase 1 will be completed in spring 2021.

Monroe County

Logistics Property Company LLC (LPC) selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare a 62.4-acre commercial site. I-80-380 Logistics Center, conveniently situated 4 minutes from I-380, 8 minutes from I-80 and 23 minutes from I-476, will consist of a 749,736 sq. ft. Class A logistics facility with ample parking. The site is located in Coolbaugh Township and Mount Pocono Borough, Monroe County, Pa.

Montgomery County

Mikelen LLC chose Schlouch Incorporated to provide sitework for Ravens Claw — Parcel ‘A', a 5.95-acre residential site located in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pa. Site will include seven single-family homes. The builder for this project is DelGrippo Enterprises Inc. Work will be completed in summer 2020.

Mainland Pointe L.P. named Schlouch Incorporated to prepare a 21.18-acre multi-use development consisting of residential homes, apartments, commercial buildings and office buildings. Mainland Pointe is located in Lower Salford Township, Montgomery County, Pa. Work will be completed in summer 2021.

Provco Pinegood Harleysville LLC selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare a 1.8-acre site for a WaWa Convenience Store. The site is located in Harleysville, Lower Salford Township, Montgomery County, Pa. Schlouch is providing earthwork, sediment/erosion control and building pads. Work will be completed in spring 2021.

East Greenville Borough named Schlouch Incorporated to handle its 2020 street resurfacing program. Schlouch will provide asphalt base repair, milling and paving. Work will be completed in summer 2020.

Northampton County

Lehigh Valley Health Network named Schlouch Incorporated to prepare 81.45-acre site for the new Hecktown Oaks Campus and off-site improvements. The site is located in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County, Pa. Schlouch also will perform roadway improvements to state and township roads, including signalization. Work will be completed in summer 2021.

CMC Development Corporation chose Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 11.1-acre site for Northwood Farms Phase 2B. Tuskes Homes is the developer of the project consisting of 21 single-family homes located in Palmer Township, Northampton County. Work will be completed in fall 2020.

Perry County

CSD Construction & Development Services LLC selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare an 8-acre site for PA Options for Wellness, Duncannon Business Park Lot 11 & 12 project. The site is located off Penn Lane in Penn Township, Perry County, Pa. Work will be completed in summer 2020.

(This story was reprinted with permission from OnSite With Schlouch Incorporated, Spring/Summer 2020 issue.)